Sweetheart Sammi of ‘Jersey Shore’ not so sweet, blocks Snooki

Chances are if you tuned in to the eye-popping reality television series scene back in 2009, you’ve heard of reality phenomenon Jersey Shore. Extra points if you actually lived in Jersey at the time. The premise for the ever-popular series was simple, in which it focused on eight housemates living under one roof in Seaside Heights, New Jersey during the summer.

The original list of housemates included were controversial and headline fuel for news publications — including Pauly D, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Vinny Guadagnino. And, while the captivating series made viewers believe that all members of the group were thick as thieves, a recent interview has now put that theory to bed.

While chatting with E! News, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that while trying to reach out to former housemate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola about joining the show’s reboot, she figured out that she was blocked — and Nicole insisted that she has no clue why she was blocked, saying:

“I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me. I don’t know what I did. It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

While the reason behind Sammi blocking Snooki is still relatively unknown at this point, it’s safe to say that Sammi won’t be making her long-awaited return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in a long time — if ever.