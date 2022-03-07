Taron Egerton collapses on-stage during first night of his new play

English actor Taron Egerton collapsed during the opening night of his new play Cock, putting doubt into the show’s 12-week run in London.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor fainted around the 90-minute mark of the production, post which he was immediately attended to by a doctor in the audience. The play was then halted for 40 minutes followed by the announcement that while Egerton was fine, his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson would be finishing the remainder of the show.

If Egerton is cleared to return to the stage despite the brief health scare, further preview performances of Cock will continue from Monday. In case the actor is not in a position to carry on with the production, there will still be plenty of star power available as currently Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia) and Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials) are headlining the show in the absence of its main star.

Cock is a play about a man who previously identified as gay but starts questioning his sexuality after meeting and falling in love with a woman on his commute. The show is scheduled for a 12-week run at the Ambassadors Theatre in London.

I was one of the audiences during the play tonight and everyone was so shocked. Glad to hear that he is ok and speedy recovery. Hoping nothing serious. Drink lot of water and rest @TaronEgerton hugs xo — Kaya&Rice (@Kyant) March 6, 2022

In other news, Egerton recently addressed speculation about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying it’d be “exciting to play a role” in the “most-watched movies in the world”. The actor has even been pitched by Kingsman and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn as the perfect choice for the MCU’s version of Wolverine, though he did add that any future recasting of the superhero would need Hugh Jackman’s blessing.