This article contains spoilers for Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre slasher franchise has long been synonymous with brutal character deaths and gruesome kills, and Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre was certainly not going to shy away from tradition.

Despite its relentless bashing from critics, including WGTC’s own Scott Campbell, the horror sequel managed to make headlines as the #1 movie on Netflix just this past weekend. A major reason for this achievement is likely in part due to Sarah Yarkin’s undeniable likability as Melody, a young entrepreneur and one of the film’s final girls. In the movie’s heart-stopping final moments, it appears as if Melody and her sister Lila have escaped Leatherface’s deadly warpath — until he viciously decapitates Melody as Lila can only watch.

While speaking with CinemaBlend, Yarkin explained how her death added credibility to the intensity of the movie and the scene’s overall shock value.

I think my death is the best part of the movie. So of course, I was disappointed when I read the script and learned my fate. But I think it’s a much better movie that I die, because it’s shocking. I mean, it happens in the last, like, 10 seconds in the movie. It was shocking to me, and I knew I died when I was watching it. So no, I don’t wish I lived. I love it.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see where the story leads next, considering Lila is still alive and could potentially seek revenge for the death of her sister. For now, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is currently streaming on Netflix.