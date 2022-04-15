Thandiwe Newton may be headed to rehab after ‘Magic Mike’ departure

Thandiwe Newton is having quite the week. On April 13, we found out that she was being replaced by Salma Hayek on the set of Magic Mike’s Last Dance due to “personal reasons,” according to a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

Then the actress denied she was fired for fighting with Channing Tatum over the Will Smith slap at the Oscars. Her spokesperson said she left due to a family emergency. Well, the saga continues, because Page Six is reporting that the Westworld star was acting strangely on set and is probably headed to rehab.

People on the set of the latest Magic Mike were reportedly worried about her health, and her agent even flew to Los Angeles to try and fix the issue, to no avail. Sources say the actress was dealing with the fallout of a separation from her husband, director Ol Parker. The couple was married for 24 years, and share three children.

One source told Page Six that she was simply unable to perform her duties on set.

“Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

The source said the actress was trying to get herself checked in to a facility to get help.

Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go.

The source also said that Newton and Tatum were on good terms, and news of the fight was unequivocally false. All of Newton’s scenes will be reshot with Hayek.