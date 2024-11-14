‘Thank you for being so kind to me’: Brooklyn Beckham shares throwback to a tender moment he shared with Quincy Jones before his passing

Many have felt the loss of record producer and composer Quincy Jones. Jones died on Nov. 3, 2024, at the age of 91. Social media has been abuzz with tributes to the late star and the impact he had on so many, but one surprising tribute came from Brooklyn Beckham, who took to Instagram to share with his 16.3 million followers how kind Jones had been to him.

Beckham shared a photo of Jones looking at his neck tattoo, which shows a design of a pair of eyes. In the caption, he spoke of the late producer with fondness, writing, “Quincy, We will always and forever miss you. Your talent will remain in everyone’s hearts for eternity. Thank you for being so kind to me. We love and miss you more than you can imagine.” The comment section of the post has been flooded with reactions from fans.

Fans react to Brooklyn Beckham’s post honoring the late Quincy Jones

“You are so lucky to know such an amazing man,” a fan wrote. “This is a very cool shot! So fortunate to have had someone so meaningful and impactful in your lives! Rest in Paradise Sir Quincy!! “ another comment reads. People have also praised Quincy for being a “legend” and noted the void his death has left. Although it is not immediately clear why Beckham showed Jones this particular tattoo, it was created in his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham’s likeness.

The budding photographer is a fan of body art (just like his dad, David Beckham) and has quite the collection: the actual count is believed to be over 100. Among his tattoos is a quote from Jones. “Once a task is just begun, never leave it till it’s done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all,” the ink, which is located on Beckham’s arm, reads.

Beckham is not the only person to have been inspired by Jones, who is widely celebrated for his contributions to the music industry and for being likable. Nicola Peltz Beckham (whom Brooklyn married in 2022) also honored Jones with an Instagram post of her own. She shared a collection of photos from their time together, including pictures with Kenya Kinski-Jones. The Jones and Peltz families have been closely connected because Nicola’s brother, Will Peltz, has been dating Jones’ daughter Kenya since 2011.

Fans praised Nicola for her “heartfelt” message and for writing “the most beautiful” post. In it, she stated that her heart was “shattered” and that she couldn’t say goodbye; rather, she opted to say, “Say, see you later.” She continued, “You were truly a gift from God. the legacy you have left here on earth is not only your musical genius that has touched the hearts of millions of people but the most beautiful children that you raised – the jones family, my family – i am so beyond grateful to know them.” The actress then praised Jones for his humor, wisdom, and love and noted how his legacy would live on through his children.

Her message was heartfelt and also honored Kenya and the close bond they share. “I promise to look out for kenya for the rest of my life. she is my chosen sister and has your magic running through her.”

