‘That was powerful’: TikTok deals with the Trump assassination attempt the only way it knows how ⏤ through song

If you can be sure of anything when it comes to TikTok and major historical events, you can be sure that someone on the app is going to make a song out of the whole thing.

It doesn’t always have to be political, sometimes they can be wholesome little ukulele riffs about family, or something completely absurd like the dirt man. We’ve even let Ai take a crack at songwriting with this hilarious track about guns butts and Texas. All this is to say people on TikTok like music, they like making it, they like listening to it, it’s sort of the apps bread and butter.

So when news broke about the attempted assassination of Republican candidate Donald Trump, it was already a sure thing that we were going to get some songs either parody or make a commentary on the situation. And people on TikTok are quick with it too – we’ve already had a handful of very talented musicians come forward with pieces reflecting views on both sides of the political spectrum.

Some had a more conservative take to share

A video from Jesse Welles expresses a pro-Trump sentiment, condemning political violence while displaying confidence that Donald is set for the White House come November. The song itself is in the vein of legendary musicians like Bob Dylan, he kind of sounds like him a bit too, and he even has a harmonica.

As I said, there are plenty who support Welles’ stance wholeheartedly, while others choose to focus their support on the condemnation of political violence in the comments. One viewer comments, “Welles’ take on this is the only one I’m genuinely interested in,” while others praised his talent, “Truly tasteful. We disagree in politics, but I respect you and your views on society. Such talent”

Others were less sympathetic towards Trump

On the other side of the political spectrum we have another Bob Dylan-esque piece by Philip Labes. The young musician’s song points out contradictions and hypocrisy in how the whole thing is being treated by conservatives, liberals, and the media alike.

@philiplabes Political violence IS wrong, and there are many kind of political violence — the systematic destruction of the middle class and the social safety net, gun deregulation and school shootings, destroying our climate, removing reproductive rights, legal attacks on queer existence, funding a genocide… these are all violence too. If we’re against violence, let’s be against violence. ♬ original sound – Philip Labes

It’s a pretty deep statement, calling out those who are saying this shouldn’t be politicized and all violence of this kind of nature should be condemned no matter what, and yet, when it comes to political violence perpetrated by the politicians nobody bats an eye. Labes is certainly a lot less sympathetic towards Trump than Welles’ was. But it has struck a chord with his audience, one viewer even declared that it was “way better than Welles.”

Perhaps we’re seeing the true return of political folk songs, and on TikTok of all places!

