Dirt Man
What is the 'Dirt Man' song on TikTok, and what musical genius thought it up?

The earworm has taken up residence in a million TikTok user's brains.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 31, 2024 01:42 pm

TikTok is increasingly becoming the go-to spot for creatives to share their latest masterpieces, and artists are finding a willing audience for their various creations among the social media site’s eager users.

A number of iconic, incredible medleys have been born on the app, only to rise to supreme prominence outside its confines. Young, blossoming artists are finding a start on the app only to accomplish real, tangible fame in the outside world, and much of it is made possible by the reach of the video-sharing app.

Then there are the other musical creations. The strange, the odd, the silly. These also find plenty of fans among the TikTok user base, and sometimes they, too, climb to unforeseen heights thanks to the oddball TikTokers who simply can’t get enough. That’s the case with almost every creation to be born of the wacky mind of one Carter Vail, but none of his hilarious musical melodies have quite spurred on the obsession of “Dirt Man.”

What is the “Dirt Man” song?

@cartervailmusic

We’re guys, ya know? #dirtman #dirt

♬ original sound – Carter Vail

This song really requires no introduction or explanation, but I’ll do my best anyway. Originally created by Carter Vail, who goes by @cartervailmusic on TikTok, the goofy, absurdist song is striking a chord with TikTokers everywhere, but particularly those of the male persuasion.

The original song landed on Vail’s page on April 26, and in the month or so since its posting its racked up 11.4 million views, 1.2 million likes, and tens of thousands of comments from delighted users. The brief, 33-second melody is dedicated to the “Dirt Man,” who, according to Vail’s oddball song, checks beneath the pillows of “guys” each night for a grimy treat.

The lyrics begin with a simple “we’re guys,” before launching into a tune so catchy you’ll be humming it for a week at least. You may not be among the people who “keep a little dirt under [your] pillow for the dirt man,” but you’ll most certainly be humming his tune until the cows come home.

The song honestly has no right to be as lighthearted and goofy as it is. Its got some spooky, CreepTok vibes that absolutely should disqualify it from being a carefree banger, but the combination of the breezy, pseudo-elevator music and Vail’s own baffled reactions land it in peak comedy territory.

Something that is very much not lost on TikTok users, who’ve stepped up in the weeks since the bop landed on TikTok to contribute dances, reaction videos, and their own renditions of the song for people to enjoy. And enjoy we have.

Take for instance this stunning, cathedral-worthy rendition of the song. Awe-inspiring.

@violadagoomba

i wasn’t even going to try to do the second section since it’s significantly higher and my voice was already giving out 😅 #gregorianchant #choir #musichistory #medievaltiktok #gregorianchantcovers #dirtman #thedirtman #cartervailmusic #musicmajor #greenscreensticker

♬ original sound – Carter Vail

Or this beautiful acoustic twist on those easygoing vibes.

@zuli_jr

I cant make it stop 😌 #fyp #bossanova #dirtman #cartervailmusic @Carter Vail

♬ original sound – Carter Vail

Even TalkBox extraordinaire Adam Tahere got in on the trend, presenting his own earworm of a take on that catchy chorus.

@adamtahere

Dirt Man #dirtman #talkbox @Carter Vail

♬ original sound – Carter Vail

ArtTok caught onto the trend eventually too, contributing a range of glorious animations centered around the site’s latest unbeatable musical gem.

@mogo.tok

how some of you react to the characters I draw song by @Carter Vail #animation #animated #dirtman

♬ original sound – Carter Vail
@callmedangofficial

This is just a guy things, you know ? @Carter Vail #dirtman #dirt

♬ original sound – Carter Vail

I join many TikTokers in welcoming the song as a perpetual resident in my head, where it will live rent-free until the next TikTok banger comes along to replace it — if that ever happens.

