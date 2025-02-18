‘That’s no way to cultivate a relationship’: Florida woman attacks man with garden hoe and demands money for a crossbow she purchased

A Frostproof, FL woman was arrested on Feb. 11 this year, accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home around 3 am and attacking him with a garden hoe because he canceled plans earlier that night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

To make matters even more bizarre, while there, she demanded that he repay her for a crossbow she had recently purchased for him. According to the Polk County Sheriff, Melanie E. Davis, 47, had plans to “hang out” with the man earlier that same evening, but he backed out, telling her, “he couldn’t make it.” So, naturally, in the early morning hours, Davis arrived at his house and started yelling at him outside his fence.

According to Davis’ arrest affidavit, viewed by the Independent, while still on the opposite side of the fence, Davis demanded the man — who has not so far been identified in the press — reimburse her for a crossbow she recently purchased him. He said he didn’t have the money, so Davis climbed over the fence, broke through the man’s door, and began punching him. Reportedly, Davis later told the police that she just wanted to check and see if he “had company.”

While inside the home, Davis is accused of hitting the man in the head with an aluminum trash can lid and throwing various tools at him, including a wrench, before she grabbed a garden hoe and struck the man, leaving a serious laceration on his arm, and then left.

Covered in blood, he ran to a neighbor’s house and asked for a ride to the ER — because when you’re having a night as bad as that guy had, why not share the misery?

Davis and the man had hooked up before

47-year old Melanie Davis of Frostproof hit a man with a hoe, and got #ArrestedByThePolkCountySheriffsOffice on February 11th.



According to the investigation, the victim and suspect were supposed to "hang out" earlier that evening, but the victim said he couldn't make it. Davis… pic.twitter.com/E548xPdYFJ — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) February 16, 2025

The man was then taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Speaking with the police, the man revealed he and Davis were not dating, although they’d consensually hooked up a few times. He also said this wasn’t his first violent encounter with Davis. A few days before the garden hoe attack, she accused him of having her keys, and when he said he didn’t, she hit him in the back of the head with a lock.

Those encounters aside, Tampa Bay’s Fox 13 News says that Davis has been arrested 28 times in the last 28 years, according to Polk County records, viewed by the outlet. That must be a record. And in case you’re wondering, it’s unclear if the most recent victim did stand Davis up for someone else.

Davis was arrested and charged with armed burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and related charges, including criminal mischief for damaging the man’s gate, and held on held on $16,250 bond. Davis reportedly admitted what she’d done, although she told police she hit him with an “unknown object.”

Luckily, it seems like the victim will be alright, and thankfully, no one was seriously injured. So let’s take a moment to appreciate the social media response to such an outrageous story, including comments like, “Well THAT’S no way to cultivate a relationship!” and, “For the love of God post body cam.” According to Law & Crime, Davis is expected to be arraigned on March 18.

