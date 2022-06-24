The 10 best witch anime of all time



Anime films and television series that feature witches and wizards are one of the surefire ways to get a high dose of fantasy and magic. From the fun, lovable witches, to the dark and mysterious, one thing that is constant in witch-centered anime is that the impossible always comes to life.

Here are 10 exciting, reality-bending anime that feature one, two, or countless numbers of magical witches!

Burn the Witch

From the makers of the extremely popular anime Bleach, Burn the Witch is the fantasy story of witches who do what they can to protect humankind from attacks by magical monsters. The story is set in “Reverse London,” which exists alongside modern London where non-magical humans live. The humans do not know that invisible creatures and beasts are the causes of the disasters that happen in their city, nor do they have a clue about the witches that exist to save them from these unknown and unseen terrors. The story follows two witches, Noel and Ninny, who work for the Wing Band to stop the monsters. One works for the money, while the other for pure merit.

Black Clover

One of the most popular magical anime ever, Black Clover managed to keep viewers hooked with a brilliant story, character design, and fantasy animation throughout its impeccable four-season run. From the insane abilities displayed by its characters, to the amazing fight scenes and occasional comic relief, it is truly a well-rounded anime series. The story follows Asta, an orphan who grows up without any magical abilities, alongside fellow orphan, Yuno, who is a magical prodigy. With his eyes and heart set on becoming Wizard King, Asta focuses on improving his physical strength with the help of an ominous black grimoire. The success of the anime has led to production of an upcoming film, which is set to premiere in Japan sometime in 2023.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

This multiple award-winning anime series is known for its alluring visuals and complicated narrative. The story follows the 14-year-old Madoka Kaname and her friend, Sayaka Miki, who come across a magical cat, who they strike a deal with in order to receive magical abilities. The two are then sent to fight evil witches that drive people to commit suicide. Don’t let the cute visuals fool you — this story is much darker than one would expect.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

An anime movie worth the watch, Kiki’s Delivery Service offers viewers a truly intriguing, magical story for the entire family. It is one of the most popular anime films and was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 1989. The story centers on Kiki, who just turned 13, and according to tradition must go out into the world alone, become her own witch, and improve her skills. Kiki settles down in a small town and decides to establish a service where she delivers baked goods to the residents. She soon finds that communicating with some residents is beginning to taint her pure heart and worse, affect her magic.

Howl’s Moving Castle

Another Studio Ghibli movie and classic anime film that delivers top-notch visuals and a captivating storyline, Howl’s Moving Castle is often revered as one of the greatest anime films of all time. Young Sophie is a young hatmaker who has an unfortunate encounter with a witch that places a curse on her, turning her into an old and frail woman. Sophie decides to visit Howl, a wizard who is rumored to be very powerful. With the hopes that Howl can lift her curse before it becomes permanent, she sets off on an epic adventure.

Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina

What is more intriguing than a young, talented witch getting rejected for apprenticeship because of her great powers? Elaina is a young witch who studies hard to become one of the best apprentices and passes the sorcery exam at 14 years old, but unfortunately, when the time comes for a powerful witch to take her under her wing, she is rejected. She later meets the “Stardust Witch” who accepts her and trains her, bestowing the skills she would need to travel the world. Elaina receives the name “Ashen Witch” at the end of her apprenticeship and goes on a journey around the world, encountering good, bad, and evil, which contribute to her exciting life.

Little Witch Academia

If you want a taste of Harry Potter-esque plot lines in your anime series, then Little Witch Academia is the way to go. Atsuko Kagari, aka Akko, is a charming and excited student who enrolls into Luna Nova Magical Academy in the hopes of becoming a great witch like her idol, Shiny Chariot. Luck seems to be on her side when she finds Shiny Chariot’s wand and befriends two other students to form a bond. However, Akko’s non-magical background could spell misfortune for her.

Witch Hunter Robin

Revered for its strong themes and dark, mature setting, this 2002 series only ran for one season but is considered a classic by many anime lovers. The story focuses on Robin, a 15-year-old girl born with witch’s genes who moves from Italy to Japan to join a mysterious witch hunting sub-division. Unlike other units that kill witches, Robin’s has another goal in mind: to capture witches alive and learn about how they acquired their supernatural powers.

Izetta: The Last Witch

This is one of the most successful attempts at mixing witchcraft and war. In the midst of a heated war, the country’s princess is kidnapped and Izetta, the last remaining witch, escapes from prison. Izetta rescues the princess and is granted freedom, and now, with the backing of the authority of the princess, must use her powers to help win the war from invaders.

Flying Witch

In this world, when witches turn 15 they must become independent. When Makoto Kowata eventually comes of this age, she accepts her fate and chooses to become more serious about studying witchcraft. She travels with her black cat Chito to Aomori where she tries her best to learn while keeping up the guise of a normal girl. In the world of darker witchcraft anime, Flying Witch is a lovable slice of life, with wonderful and relatable characters.