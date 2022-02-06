‘The Batman’ billboard displays one of the Riddler’s victims

The Batman officially arrives in the theaters in less than a month, and the film’s marketing campaign is pulling out all the stops in anticipation of Matt Reeves’ instalment.

Along with countless promo clips, as well as an exclusive glimpse at Robert Pattinson’s version of the Caped Crusader, a recent billboard poster is catching the eyes of DC fans everywhere. The aforementioned poster, located in Germany — depicts a real-life mock-up of a victim of the Riddler, which appears as a (fake) human corpse taped to the wall. The poster itself has garnered plenty of attention, and certainly heightens the excitement surrounding the film.

The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, will play a significant role in the upcoming movie opposite Pattinson’s Dark Knight. Dano’s Riddler, also known as Edward Nashton, is a serial killer based in Gotham who specifically targets the elites of the city in an effort to reveal an abundance of corruption. Additionally, Matt Reeves has compared the Riddler’s puzzling antics to that of the Zodiac Killer.

Both the look and story of Dano’s version of the Riddler has been partially slated, with many fans wondering just what to expect in the upcoming film as far as surprises go and the mystery that surrounds the prominent figure. Nevertheless, with the film just weeks away, and receiving predictions to be one of the biggest opening weekends ever for the Caped Crusader, it’s suffice to say that moviegoers and comic book fanatics have their hands full with this gritty, exciting chapter.

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4.