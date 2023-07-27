The best ‘Ancient Aliens’ memes for the day aliens are confirmed and beyond

Who gives a rip about Barbie? Why worry about Oppenheimer? Do we really need to talk about memes? Folks, aliens are real, if you didn’t know already — and the evidence keeps getting stronger. It’s time to put some things into perspective. The world has bigger fish to fry.

During a U.S. Congressional hearing that took place this morning, government whistleblower David Grusch (among other informed personnel) testified to his involvement in a secret program surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena.

In his testimony, Grusch shed light on his time in the aforementioned organization, as well as the thought-provoking fact that the United States has come into contact with “nonhuman biologics.”

Translation? Humanity has found itself face to face with extra terrestrials. Aliens. Being from another planet. Let’s all take a second to let this sink in, and while we do, here’s a clip from the hearing below.

The full subcommittee meeting, along with specific moments from the ordeal, can be found online. Take a look. And if dense conversations aren’t your thing, there are also tons of recaps out there too.

Bottom line, it looks like things will never be the same. Especially for the folks over at Ancient Aliens. Those crazy cats might be out of work here pretty soon. Even Rome must fall, right?

As we continue to think on what the existence of aliens means for our species, it may be time to pay homage to a series that had an inside scoop long before world governments cared to share.

Ancient Aliens Memes

Let’s start with the best. Posted today by the man himself, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos. You know, the crazy haired guy. He rocks. Not only is Tsoukalos leaning into his own legend, but now he actually has some proof to make his point. What a win.

I will fight anyone who even entertains the idea of ancient aliens. Do not even joke! pic.twitter.com/dg0cS9hDQR — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) January 11, 2023

This isn’t the classic image we’ve all come to know and love, but it’s still worth sharing. Think of all those ancient peoples out there losing their street cred in the afterlife because a few conspiratorial future folk decided to say aliens helped them out. What a shame. Now though, it may come to light that aliens did help them out. Do with that what you will.

Another crossover, this particular meme is mwah — chef’s kiss.

So, my dad watches Ancient Aliens for fun, and also has no idea of he wealth of memes behind it. Today he ‘complimented’ me by saying my hair looks good. “It looks like that guy you like from the alien show”.

Yall know the one. pic.twitter.com/q97fo9dj3z — KT (@KatieNoelWyman) September 12, 2018

One you can use for any occasion. Whenever you set out to do something the people around you think is impossible, show them this. With aliens proved to be real, they’ll at least have to entertain your awesome delusions of grandeur. For a little while.

Speaking of Aliens, Lupty, if you still have this screen grab, it needs to have the caption from the Ancient Aliens meme… pic.twitter.com/yBgRtEtlqx — re:printed 3D (@reprinted3D) July 3, 2023

New image on the left, classic meme on the right. A perfect combo. Find it and make your own. In my opinion though, a totally new quote is primed to take over the alien meme space. You heard it here first, something new has arrived for our collective viewing pleasure.

Announcement: The Ancient Aliens guy has been replaced in my meme repertoire. pic.twitter.com/GDpQXudIXg — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) June 29, 2023

Pulled from Wes Anderson’s new movie Asteroid City, as soon as the hearing was put online this morning I was quoting this back to myself.

You get the picture. we could sit here all day and sift through Ancient Aliens memes, but that’d take too long. Have a little fun. Aliens exist. What else matters?