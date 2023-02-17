‘The Boondocks’ eerily predicted off-the-air behavior and texts of Fox News stars

The Simpsons are notorious for predicting the future — from Trump’s presidency to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance — and it’s amazing when it happens. However, this time the great achievement goes to The Boondocks for showing the fake side of right-wing politics.

Ann Coulter is the main character in the scene which also includes the show’s stars Huey and Riley. This isn’t the Coulter though that everyone has grown to love to hate. She isn’t anything like the headlines written about her because, behind the scenes, she’s cool and mouthy like she’s been playing a particular role in front of the cameras just for the ratings. “Ain’t no money in tryna save the world,” is the truest line ever and Coulter’s character delivered it with honesty.

As the truth comes out about the Fox News stars caught up in the scandal, this Boondocks scene is looking more and more on point. Who are they behind the camera and what are they actually saying? When it comes to voter fraud and how many times they made that claim on air, it appears none of them actually believe it and that includes Jeanine Pirro, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham, and former host Lou Dobbs – according to NPR.

The Boondocks

While Coulter has books to sell and headlines to make, Fox News has damage control. Having a series of hosts making accusations that Trump had been cheated out of his re-election has brought on a legal battle from Dominion Voting Systems in the form of a $1.6 Billion defamation lawsuit.

The 192-page brief spells out how many times these journalists made the claim that Trump votes were switched to Biden votes – very damaging claims. The document further demonstrates that what was said on air was part of a plan to discredit the company made of lies they didn’t believe themselves.

“Q: Do you believe as of November 6 that going on television to say that the election is being stolen would be a conspiracy theory? A: I agree that that would not be based in fact at that point.” Meade Cooper, Fox News Executive Vice President for Primetime Programming.

“No reasonable person would have thought that.” Fox Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, on whether the allegation that Dominion rigged the election was true.

“71 million voters will never accept Biden. This process is to destroy his presidency before it even starts; IF it even starts…..We either close on Trump’s victory or delegitimize Biden….THE PLAN.” Steve Bannon to Maria Bartiromo, Nov. 10, 2020.

A Fox News spokesperson has fired back that, “Dominion has mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context, and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law.” It would be a battle royale between Fox and Dominion if the voting systems company didn’t have so much evidence to blow this one out of the water.