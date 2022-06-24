‘The Boys’ fans thrilled at today’s redemption arc, but many aren’t buying that death
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys season 3, episode 6, “Herogasm”
There’s still so much to unpack from “Herogasm,” which was The Boys‘ self-proclaimed wildest outing to date, but when you think over the unhinged supe orgy, the epic fight that ensued, and all the chaos that ultimately erupted from the show’s storylines coming together at an integral narrative point, there’s one moment that stands out from all the rest.
Spoilers to follow.
That’s right. All the depravity we bore witness to in the TNT Twins’ mansion, the fight between Homelander and Billy Butcher, and even Starlight losing it at the end of the episode and blowing the whistle on everything is nothing compared to the cathartic character arc of A-Train, which came to its climactic pinnacle during today’s episode.
The first instance of this involved Hughie, who bumped into the fastest man alive — at least in The Boys universe — and asked him to apologize for Robin’s death, emboldened by the temporary Compound V running through his veins. Much to his surprise, however, A-Train apologizes for real for the first time after three seasons and even breaks down crying.
Later, A-Train confronts Blue Hawk, the racist supe who paralyzed his brother during last week’s episode and has been terrorizing Black neighborhoods. Risking death by heart attack, A-Train grabs hold of Blue Hawk and kills him by dragging him across miles of asphalt. His heart gives out then, seemingly killing off the character.
The Boys fans have since been celebrating A-Train’s redemption arc, though according to the posts they’ve been sharing on social media, they’re not buying his death for one second.
To know A-Train’s ultimate fate, we’re just going to have to wait until Friday next week when the seventh and penultimate episode of The Boys season 3 premieres on Prime Video.