‘The fact he knew it was her cause he didnt look back omg’: Blake Lively giving Ryan Reynolds a little butt tap sends fans into a frenzy

Let’s be honest: no one needs another reason to ship Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds because they have just about everything someone would want in a relationship. They’re funny and playful, but they also show up for each other, supporting their professional goals and publicly praising the other (all this, and they are raising four children). We love them, you love them, and it’s impossible not to, right?! But the pair got everyone’s attention again when they attended the premiere of Lively’s new film, It Ends With Us.

It was a big night, as Lively promoted her new romance/drama (which was created on a tiny budget), and Reynolds was right there to support her. She looked stunning in a vintage Versace midi dress (which may have also been a nod to Britney Spears, as the superstar had worn it 20 years prior). In a clip from the event, which was shared on TikTok by user aleshossy19, you can see Reynolds giving an interview, and Lively walks past him. The pair say nothing, but Lively playfully taps her husband’s butt and keeps walking. She is also filmed with the biggest smile on her face!

Her actions are completely in line with what we know about their relationship, but the best part is that Reynolds did not even turn around to see who it was … he just knew! Fans have highlighted this interaction, and the comment section of the video is filled with people who ship Lively and Reynolds.

Fans react to Blake Lively giving Ryan Reynolds a little tap

TikToker aleshossy19 captioned the post with a message we can all agree with, as she wrote, “I love them.” Fans have reacted with support for the relationship. “The fact he knew it was her cause he didnt look back omg,” a comment reads. “He doesn’t even flinch,” another shared.

Other reactions include, “She’s so real for that,” “Absolutely no flinch response to this means it’s their normal…AND I LOVE IT!!,” and “I love how normal she is! Fame hasn’t ruined her or Ryan! Love and appreciate them!”

Lively and Reynolds’ met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern (at the time, Lively was dating fellow Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley, and Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johannson). It wasn’t until the following year that things between them turned romantic, and by September 2012, they were married. In the years that have followed, they’ve shared a glimpse into their relationship on social media and in interviews.

They make an exceptional team, and this is something Lively has addressed before. “Everything we do in life we do together,” she told Vogue in 2014. “If I’m working on a movie, he helps me with my character; I do the same with him. Picking out a coffee table. What we’re going to eat. He’s a beautiful writer — he’s written a lot of stuff for us. And he’s got a great barometer, and he knows me, so he will tell me if it’s not as good as it can be.”

