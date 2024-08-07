‘It should be in the Smithsonian’: Blake Lively wore a little Versace dress to the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere and it gave major pop star biopic energy

Blake Lively is a major fashion queen. You know it, I know it, everyone and their mom knows it. The actress usually wears original creations from different big brands, but now she pulled off the impossible for the It Ends With Us world premiere and wore one of Britney Spears’ gorgeous, colorful dresses.

Recommended Videos

Blake Lively’s style is always on point. She is, after all, the official queen of the Met Gala. She famously styles herself, which, let’s be honest, is easier when you look like her. She is tall with long legs and absolutely gorgeous hair. She would even look great in a potato sack. The actress’s style when promoting It Ends With Us, in which she plays a florist named Lily Bloom, was, naturally, all about pinkish colors and flowers. With a name like that, there was no other option, really.

Having already worn so many gorgeous outfits in the past, Lively pulled all the strings for the film’s premiere. In fact, she wore a gorgeous, form-fitting dress previously worn by the one and only Britney Spears.

Blake Lively gushed over Britney Spears’ nude mesh gown

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Following the theme of the rest of her outfits for the It Ends With Us press tour, Britney Spears’ Versace dress was perfect for the occasion, as it features several embellished flowers over its waist. It’s also a multicolored sequin, one-shoulder gown, which Lively paired with a natural, soft pink eyeshadow with matte lipstick.

Spears originally wore the vintage Versace gown at Versace’s spring 2003 presentation at Milan Fashion Week in 2002, and was introduced by none other than Donatella Versace. She styled it with curls, which Lively softly recreated, and smokey makeup, looking like a million bucks.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

“It is Britney’s actual dress,” Lively gushed to People on the red carpet. “It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it’s on me. I feel so lucky!”

Lively also raved over Spears and her gown on social media, sharing a photo of the “Toxic” superstar, writing, “Today’s mood” on top of the picture. She added that Spears is, “The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories.”

Image via Instagram / @blakelively

Lively also sent Spears a personal message, noting, “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.” Blake Lively has proven herself to be a girl’s girl for many years so her praise of Spears is not surprising, but pleasing.

The Gossip Girl actress attended the It Ends With Us premiere with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, who are now finishing their press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

The trio’s appearance together isn’t coincidental, as Lively was part of her husband’s film. Aside from being married to Reynolds, the actress had been long rumored to appear in the film as Lady Deadpool, which was later confirmed, although she never took her mask off. Reynolds and Jackman also helped promote It Ends With Us with a funny interview with Brandon Sklenar, so being a part of the premiere felt natural.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lively channeling Spears comes at the right time. Universal Pictures recently announced it is adapting Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me. While many people suggested A-lister Sydney Sweeney to play the superstar singer, Lively effortlessly gives off major pop star energy, and wearing Britney Spears’ Versace only proved she could easily take on the task.

Whether Lively will be a part of it, we’ll have to see, especially since she’s 36 years old and closer to Spears’ current age than her 20s. However, she could play the Princess of Pop in the present day, and Sweeney could play Britney when she was younger, as was done in It Ends With Us by Isabela Ferrer’s portrayal of Lively’s younger Lily Bloom. Either way, Lively noted that she’s “so excited about your biopic and all you have to come.” So are we.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy