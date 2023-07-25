The final line in the newly-released official trailer for Heartstopper season two sums up the LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age drama perfectly. Upon walking in on Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) mid-kiss, Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) approvingly says, “Oh you’re being gay. Good job. Carry on.”

Above and beyond being a favorite line from Alice Osman’s beloved graphic novel series upon which the show is based, it reinforces what’s so specifical about this fan-favorite Netflix series: It’s not afraid to tell its intended story. But that’s not the only key ingredient that earned the first season a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Through impeccably delicate writing, pitch-perfect casting, and a wholesome tone that pervades throughout, Heartstopper somehow manages to pull off what every other coming-of-age teen drama wishes it could be, and it’s not for a lack of serious material. If season two follows the storyline laid out in the third volume of Oseman’s graphic novel series (which she’s said it will), it will address topics such as eating disorders, self-harm, and bullying.

As shown in the trailer, season two will follow our favorite Truham Grammar School students as they embark on a school field trip to Paris. As if any international field trip isn’t chaotic enough as is, Nick will experience a heightened sense of struggle in his journey to coming out publicly. The season one finale saw him quietly share his bisexuality with his mother Sarah (Olivia Colman), but now it’s time to share that part of himself (as well as his relationship with Charlie) with everyone else. However, it’s not as easy as one might think, even when surrounded by acceptance.

Season two will also explore the budding romance between Elle and Tao, as well as the relationship woes that befall Darcy and Tara as they advance to the next stage in their relationship. Fresh fashes will include Higgs student Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan) and everyone’s favorite grumpy-yet-loving Truham teacher Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani).

Jack Baron will also join the cast as Nick’s older brother, David, a storyline that will add an extra layer of complexity to Nick’s coming out process. Thibault de Montalembert will also join the cast as Nick’s father, Stephane (get ready for that storyline). Bradley Riches will also return as James McEwan (he played a Truham student in Season 1). And lastly, Bella Priestley and Ash Self will play new friends to Elle, Naomi and Felix, respectively.

Like the first, the second is written by Oseman herself, so fans of the graphic novel can rest assured knowing canon-accurate material to find its way into the story. However, because this season only focuses on Volume 3 of the graphic novel series, Oseman has confirmed: “There’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff.”

Heartstopper season two premieres on Netflix on Aug. 3. Now’s the time to stock up on tissues.