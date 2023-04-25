When will ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 come out on Netflix?

In a move that surprised virtually no one, Heartstopper was renewed for a second and third season on May 20, 2022, just one month after its first season aired on Netflix.

The LGBTQ+ coming-of-age show was met with universal acclaim by both critics and viewers when it premiered, landing itself a solid 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The story, which follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they navigate a budding friendship-turned-romance, is not necessarily groundbreaking material, as coming-of-age stories with similar plots have circulated television several times over. But what makes Heartstopper stand out among the pack is its wholesome — and refreshingly realistic — approach to the familiar trope.

Its formula for success can be divided into several different factors. For starters, the showrunners spared no expense in casting fishing lines across the U.K. for a diverse cast that accurately represented the characters Alice Osman created in her graphic novel. Secondly, the show’s sublime use of social media and technology is intentional and realistic, but without the overly-gritty aspects that usually accompany real life. Thirdly, the delicate exploration of adolescent sexuality is both authentic and wholesome, which effortlessly allows for a simple storyline — such as two high school boys falling in love for the first time — to feel both fresh and groundbreaking.

All these factors and more made Netflix’s Heartstopper one of the breakout shows of its time and instantly guaranteed the green light for a second and third season. Ensuring the story’s continuity — and quality control — Alice Osman, the author of the graphic novel, has been confirmed to pen both seasons.

So, when will Heartstopper season two premiere on Netflix?

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/Ts9XX7o7eP — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

After nearly a year of waiting, Netflix finally confirmed that the second season of Heartstopper will hit the platform on Aug. 3, just in time to ward off the end-of-summer doldrums.

Because we know the cast has been filming in Paris, season two will likely follow the storyline laid out in the graphic novels. When we see them again, Nick and Charlie will be on their way to a school field trip in Paris alongside their friends Tao (William Gao), Elle (Yasmin Finney), and the rest of the gang. The newly-official lovebirds will have to publicly navigate their fresh relationship, and Nick will experience something of an internal battle regarding sharing his sexuality with more people. That, in addition to the promise of exploring Tao and Elle’s romantic relationship, is more than enough of a reason to expect a slightly “different vibe to season one,” as stated by Kit Connor. “Alice has got some amazing scripts for us,” he added.

In addition to “some amazing scripts” written by Osman, Corinna Brown, who plays Tara, teased that there will be a lot “more going on,” which is an understatement when you factor in exam season, a school trip to Paris, and the anticipation for prom all fighting for our characters’ attention.

Indeed, season two of Heartstopper has a lot to live up to, but something tells us if ever there was a show to catch lighting in a bottle twice, it’s this one.

Season two of Heartstopper will release on Netflix on Aug. 3.