Netflix confirms it won’t be much longer until ‘Heartstopper’ is back on our screens with new teaser video

Heartstopper fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see their favorite high schoolers again. Netflix has just made the premiere date for season two of the hit LGBT+ series official, and it’s a lot sooner than you would think.

Charlie, Nick, Tao, Elle, and the gang are back Aug. 3 with a new season which the cast describes as a “different vibe” in a recently released promotional video. Per Netflix, in season two fans will get to watch Charlie, played by Joe Locke, and Nick, played by Kit Connor, as they “navigate their new relationship.” Meanwhile, Corinna Brown’s Tara and Kizzy Edgell’s Darcy will be facing “unforeseen challenges.” Tao and Elle will also be navigating their feelings for one another as they figure out “if they can ever be more than just friends.”

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/Ts9XX7o7eP — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

It’s no wonder Brown teased the fact that there’s “more going on” in the upcoming second installment since fans of the show can also expect the drama of exam season, the romance of a school trip to Paris, and the excitement of prom all taking place.

Heartstopper is one of Netflix’s biggest hits in recent years, with its first season receiving praise for its wholesome and age-appropriate, yet realistic LGBT+ representation. Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, season one of the series currently has a perfect 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience metrics not falling far behind at 96 percent.

The pressure to follow that is definitely on for the second season, which will see all of the main cast return. A third season has already been greenlit.