The internet is seething after watching Netflix’s new documentary ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’

Warning: this article mentions revenge porn, unwanted sexual advances, and unauthorized use of personal images. Please read with care.

While the vast plains of the internet provide several areas for disagreements, arguments, and public scrutiny, almost everyone agrees that Hunter Moore is the most hated man on the internet. Oh, and that it’s not the cloak of honor he believes it is.

Moore, who unironically called himself the king of revenge porn, is at the heart of a new docuseries on Netflix titled, well — The Most Hated Man on the Internet. The series chronicles his “rise to internet fame” with the creation of isanyoneup.com. This website hosted sexually explicit images of men and women in a “revenge porn” type catalog, most often without their permission.

In short, Moore thrived off people finding their nude images online and doing nothing about it.

Watching "the most hated man on the internet" and Jesus fucking christ I hate men. — Gina 🌻💙💛🌻 (@4ATwizzles) July 27, 2022

While Moore’s disregard for human emotion was bad enough, his followers would often make the situation worse by victim blaming and laughing off concern from those who were taken advantage of.

I’m watching ‘the most hated man on the internet’ on netflix and this man is actually vile. it’s so sick how, not that long ago, victim blaming was so normal — lani (@vaniIIakai) July 27, 2022

In a profile by Village Voice in 2012, Moore made light of the idea that someone might take their own life if they were to see their nude images on his website. His response to that idea is somewhat sickening if we’re being honest.

“If somebody killed themselves over that? Do you know how much money I’d make? At the end of the day, I do not want anybody to hurt themselves. But if they do? Thank you for the money.”

The interviewer asked him to clarify exactly what he meant, and his added context didn’t much help his case. While he said he’d “remove the content,” he also said that the traffic and redirects would really boost what payment he’d get for that day.

Revenge porn is awful. People kill themselves because of it. Hunter Moore is disgusting. #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet — Millie (@MillieSansoye) July 27, 2022

You’ll hear a lot about the term “revenge porn” in the documentary, which Oxford defines as:

“Revealing or sexually explicit images or videos of a person posted on the internet, typically by a former sexual partner, without the consent of the subject and in order to cause them distress or embarrassment.”

While the docuseries tells a story that needs to be heard, some fans worry that Moore will have a resurgence of fame because of less savory responses to his actions.

I just know this The Most Hated Man On The Internet documentary on Netflix is sadly going to bring Hunter Moore fame from weird misogynistic assholes. — cindy 🦋 (@hotdemoncorpse) July 27, 2022

In fact, his mantra, alongside his “family”, was a simple one: “Yo, I can make money off fuckin’ people over,” so yeah, that’s a real winner.

Danielle Greene, another victim of Moore’s website, started an initiative to give power back to victims of revenge porn and other forms of sexual abuse. She acknowledges that the interview for the docuseries was tough but is glad she did it.

Many of you have contacted me after watching "The Most Hated Man on The Internet" today to express your support. Thank you <3 The interview was tough to endure but I shared my story to inspire change that still needs to happen. #victorbyDG #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet pic.twitter.com/kulYqhcnYJ — Danielle Green (@ladreamcreature) July 28, 2022

While the documentary highlights a lot of heartaches, it also shines a light on Charlotte Laws, the mother who drove the brigade to get Hunter Moore taken off the internet and IsAnyoneUp.com shut down for good. As a definition of the term “mama bear”, Laws wasn’t taking Moore’s flippant attitude regarding her daughter’s images on his site.

Charlotte Laws is a fucking gangster in every sense of the word Jesus Christ — Bate Kush (@JadeLunn) July 27, 2022

I already thought Kayla’s mom, charlotte laws was a badass mom who fought for not only her own daughter but other victims as well then the second episode of #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet came on and charlotte laws has been a badass long before she took on hunter Moore. — Bloodthirsty Times Podcast (@bloodthirstypod) July 27, 2022

The normalization of the behavior is something those watching the docuseries have a hard time with. It’s not an easy watch for anyone who has been the victim of revenge porn, unwanted sexual advances or attention, or anyone who has loved someone through those difficult times.

Watching most hated man on the internet and it genuinely makes me so sad to see how normalised these disgusting behaviours were. To completely and utterly violate a woman’s personal images and information for the masochistic entertainment of belligerent men. — Lana (@lanagriffinx) July 27, 2022

The fact that to this day Hunter Moore isn’t even slightly remorseful is insanely scary to me. He’s proud of what he did. There’s people who still support him despite him hacking peoples accounts and uploading nude photos of them online to humiliate them?🤢 so messed up — elle (@elleheartbee) July 27, 2022

Viewers of The Most Hated Man on the Internet continue to shout out Charlotte Laws and also James McGibney, parents who refused to be shut out or shut up by Moore.

“I’m going to intellectually mind fuck him.” – James McGibney



Major shoutout to James. He’s the goat. 🔥



Major shoutout to Charlotte Laws. She’s relentless and a force to be reckoned with. #huntermoore #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet @netflix pic.twitter.com/RfZccGZZlA — IG: @theofficialtelle (@MsArmyChantelle) July 27, 2022

It was Charlotte Laws who took matters into her own hands after her daughter, Kayla, appeared on the site. Determined to get justice for all victims of revenge porn, Charlotte spent two years building her own file by speaking to 40 victims and handing it over to the FBI in 2012. pic.twitter.com/xFoZloi1hF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) July 27, 2022

You can watch The Most Hated Man on the Internet on Netflix now.