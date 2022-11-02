Playing Princess Diana is like flipping a switch for Elizabeth Debicki in British Vogue video

Elizabeth Debicki is wowing fans of The Crown with her uncanny ability to shift from her persona to an impeccable imitation of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in a heartbeat!

The Australian actor is portraying the late People’s Princess in the highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s fictional dramatization of the British royal family. Debicki gave fans a glimpse of her rendition of Diana in an interview with British Vogue and her performance, and fans were blown away by her precision.

the switch from her real voice to diana’s voice 😭😭 she is so good pic.twitter.com/tdR0nzgk3Q — elizabeth debicki gifs (@debickigifs) November 2, 2022

Debicki explained that she.