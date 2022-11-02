Home / other

Playing Princess Diana is like flipping a switch for Elizabeth Debicki in British Vogue video

Elizabeth Debicki attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elizabeth Debicki is wowing fans of The Crown with her uncanny ability to shift from her persona to an impeccable imitation of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in a heartbeat!

The Australian actor is portraying the late People’s Princess in the highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s fictional dramatization of the British royal familyDebicki gave fans a glimpse of her rendition of Diana in an interview with British Vogue and her performance, and fans were blown away by her precision.

Debicki explained that she.