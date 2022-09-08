When will ‘The Crown’ season 5 release on Netflix?

It’s been a long time since Netflix last offered up a new season of The Crown, but the wait is almost over for the many devotees of the hit royal drama that are out there. As one of the most widely acclaimed original series to come from the streaming giant, The Crown has enjoyed both critical plaudits and major viewing figures across its four seasons to date, so the odds are high that season five will be another big win for the platform once it finally arrives.

The Crown will be a much different show in its fifth season, though, as the role of Queen Elizabeth II has once again been handed over to a new actress. Claire Foy pioneered the part for the first two seasons, which covered the monarch’s earlier years on the throne, before Olivia Colman replaced her for seasons three and four, which moved into Her Majesty’s middle years. For season five, plus its upcoming sixth and final run, Imelda Staunton will be the one to don the eponymous crown.

When will The Crown season five premiere?

Unlike most Netflix shows, which tend to be unpredictable in their release patterns, The Crown has kept to a consistent schedule across its life-span. Every season has released in either November or December, with a year’s gap happening in between the switchover of the casts. So seasons one and two debuted in 2016 and 2017, season three then followed in 2019, and so on.

After skipping out 2021, then, season five is due to drop on Netflix this winter. So far, all that has been confirmed is that it will be with us sometime in November 2022. The new season is believed to consist of the usual 10 episodes. Again, going by previous years, we can likely expect the sixth season to wrap up the saga of the Windsors in late 2023.

A trailer has yet to be delivered, but a specially-shot teaser featuring Staunton was released last fall (see above). Expect further updates — including a specific release date — to follow in the coming weeks.