Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed with scandalous first-look

If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.

Netflix shared a thrilling teaser for what we can expect from the fifth season, which concluded with the reveal that The Crown is coming to reclaim its throne as one of the platform’s biggest series on Nov. 9. The teaser promises the next batch of episodes will detail one of the most scandalous periods in the Windsor family’s history, as the show reaches the messy divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the early 1990s.

And here it is, the first look at season five of @netflix’s #TheCrown, which will be told across 10 episodes: pic.twitter.com/DWziDf90UN — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 24, 2022

Imelda Staunton is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth for this season, replacing Olivia Colman, with Dominic West on board as the current King Charles and Elizabeth Debicki looking uncannily like the real Diana. Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip, while Lesley Manville portrays Princess Margaret. Jonny Lee Miller is also set to feature as British Prime Minister John Major.

Every time a new season of The Crown arrives, it always incites controversy over its unflinching portrayal of the Royals, but we’re expecting season 5 to really grab headlines come November, seeing as it’s releasing in the wake of both the Queen’s death and the ascension of Charles to the throne. The series dredging up one of the darkest periods of his life will no doubt inspire a lot of heated responses.

Following season 5, The Crown will conclude with a sixth season in 2023.