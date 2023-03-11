Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Fans are exhausted by legacy characters and Katee Sackhoff can’t hide her love of Jar Jar anymore

Happy Friday, Star Wars fans! The Mandalorian season three is off to a slow start, but the emphasis the series is putting on everyone’s favorite Mandalorian princess, Bo-Katan Kryze, has fans reminiscing on whether or not the royal is the true wielder of the Darksaber. Katee Sackhoff, the talented actress behind the formidable fighter, weighs in on Kryze’s current level of frustration with her people, as well as the actress’ own love of Jar Jar Binks. Some fans may be rejoicing at the new scenes of Bo-Katan, but others are tiring of legacy characters kicking their way into every aspect of the franchise. And finally, we have one piece of Star Wars lore to enhance your viewing pleasure of The Mandalorian. Episode two kicks off on Boonta Eve, a holiday first introduced during Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and the full history of the Tatooine holiday is way more exciting than you think it is.

Anakin, you’re breaking my heart

A recent poll on Reddit had Star Wars fans in consensus when asked if they would like to see Natalie Portman reprise her role as Padmé Amidala. The majority of users agreed they were tired of legacy characters trying to make a comeback in new Star Wars offerings and would only accept the character under very specific circumstances. It isn’t the first time the franchise has upset fans over its use of legacy characters. The Book of Boba Fett largely aggravated fans over its presentation of the classic bounty hunter, with many feeling as though the show did the character a disservice.

With the Darksaber restored to me, Mandalore will finally be within reach

Fans were disappointed in the sulking, frustrated Bo-Katan they saw in the first chapter of The Mandalorian season three, and the return of the awesome Mandalorian princess in the following episode was a welcome surprise for many. The effortless way the warrior wielded the ornery Darksaber had many fans wondering if the blade is still technically bonded to the former ruler. The saber has had a complicated history, and with the blade passing hands so many times in the last two decades, it’s hard to tell if the sword really does still view Kryze as its rightful master. We’ve traced the sword’s lineage in an effort to learn the true wielder of the Darksaber.

Meesa called Jar Jar Binks, meesa your humble servant

Speaking of Bo-Katan, Katee Sackhoff has been making the rounds on talk shows to promote her role in the series. During her ample interviews, the 42-year-old revealed her favorite character, Jar Jar Binks. Nearly 24 years after the clumsy alien’s debut, Sackhoff is proud to say his childlike glee is what she likes most. “He really just wants to be helpful, but he’s terrible.” Luckily for Jar Jar actor, Ahmed Best, Sackhoff’s love for the character is catching. The actor is making a well-deserved comeback after he was forced out of the spotlight after The Phantom Menace’s release in 1999.

I’ve built a racer. It’s the fastest ever! There’s a big race tomorrow on Boonta Eve

Our final story this Friday is a bit of Star Wars lore. First introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Boonta Eve is a Tatooine tradition. The races mark the victory of a prominent Hutt and are way more dangerous than they appeared. After appearing in the latest chapter of The Mandalorian, this little refresher is just what you need.