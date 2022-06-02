After their brief appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando and Baby Grogu are once again making a proper return as a duo in the third season of The Mandalorian. The world of the galaxy far, far away will not give the father and son a moment of peace, however, as they’ll soon find themselves at odds with Bo-Katan Kryze and her Mandalorian sect.

Speaking recently to ComicBook at the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the actress behind Bo-Katan both in the animated Clone Wars series and the live-action Mandalorian addressed if Mando and her character will indeed butt heads when the series returns for another run in February.

“It sure seems that way, doesn’t it? I think one of the coolest things about our show is how we openly accept how it takes a team to create these characters. Working with Pedro and Brendan [Wayne] and Lateef [Crowder], each one of them brings a different expertise to that suit as myself with all of my stunt doubles. “There were no less than five women in my suit this season because everyone has a different level of expertise and it’s really important to the fans to make sure that these characters come across capable and that they come across with the right experience and it takes multiple different people to do that. Most of my days are filled with Brendan Wayne and he and I have a lot of fun together.”

Those who were present for The Mandalorian panel at Star Wars Celebration report that the first 2-minute sneak peek into season 3 revealed a struggle for the Darksaber, though whether or not Bo-Katan and Mando will actually come to blows is something that only the show itself can answer when it premieres sometime in February 2023.