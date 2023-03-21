The never-ending Reed Richards casting conversation throws up its worst suggestion yet

There’s still no word from Marvel regarding who it intends to cast as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, but we’re pretty confident in stating that one of the most recent theories probably won’t see the light of day.

The Marvel Studios subreddit has plenty of weird and interesting fan theories. Some are well-thought-out and just make sense, while others are, well, more or less guaranteed to never happen. That doesn’t make the latter any less interesting to think about, even if the idea itself isn’t a very good one. A user on Reddit put forward their own theory for who will play Prime Richards that’s equal parts genius and terrible.

While more Jonathan Majors is never a bad thing, it wouldn’t really make much sense, as Reed Richards is an ancestor of Kang. This would mean that Kang would be his own great-great-great-grandfather. We’ve also seen a lot of Kang variants, with The Beholder set to potentially be another variant of the villain. It’s an interesting idea but we’ve seen it too many times now, Reed definitely needs to be his own distinct character, especially considering how prominent he is in the Marvel universe.

Fellow fans also pointed out why the idea just wouldn’t hold water in the MCU.

As much as we love Majors, his back is probably already aching from carrying the entire multiverse saga so far, so he’ll probably need a break by the time it’s all done. A new face for the hero would be the more likely option. We still have quite a long time to wait until Mr. Fantastic does finally make his MCU debut, so don’t expect the kooky fan-casting suggestions to stop anytime soon.