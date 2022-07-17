The Office actor Craig Robinson said he was evacuated from a comedy club after an incident involving an active shooter, with the authorities arresting the alleged gunman.

The suspect entered The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina around 9 p.m. Saturday night, wielded a gun, and discharged it, but there were no injuries, according to ABC News‘ report, citing a statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said they arrested the individual, whom they have not yet identified, according to Charlotte Observer.

The Observer went on to say that employees said the suspect waved the gun around while demanding “that everyone leave the building.” The club had been completely evacuated “before the suspect fired the gun,” the report said, citing a police statement.

Robinson was reportedly slated to perform that night and later said on Instagram, in a since-deleted post, that “he had been in the green room when he was told to evacuate the building,” according to ABC News’ account.

The Observer reported that people in the club were evacuated to “a nearby Big Time Rush concert at the Chartlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater,” according to a 5-minute Instagram video posted by Robinson.

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club, so they moved us over to this concert,” Robinson said in the video. “It was just wild.”

The official Twitter account for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made a post related to the shooting, writing in a post Saturday night, “Suspect discharges firearm inside Uptown business.”

Suspect discharges firearm inside Uptown business https://t.co/26a5qhvnA8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 17, 2022

Robinson said in his now-deleted Instagram video that he was able to maintain his safety during the event and that he plans to do another show after everything gets “under control.”