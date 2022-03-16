As promised, on Wednesday, March 16, Netflix dropped the trailer for The Pentaverate, a new comedy series from the mind of comedian Mike Myers. The series, which will consist of six 30-minute episodes, tells the story of “a secret society of five men that have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.”

Among the eight — yes, count them, eight — characters Myers will portray is Ken Scarborough, an “unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.”

In addition, Myers will play New England conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, who is determined to expose the Pentaverate; far-right radio host Rex Smith; “Lord Lordington,” the Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member; former media mogul Bruce Baldwin; ex-Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov; former rock music manager Shep Gordon; and tech genius Jason Eccleston who invented the Pentaverate’s supercomputer.

The cast also features a handful of characters that aren’t played by Myers, including Keegan-Michael Key as a nuclear physicist recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster, Ken Jeong as a casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns, and Debi Mazar as the “highly trusted” Pentaverate executive assistant and alleged brains behind the operation.

Rounding out the cast is Jennifer Saunders, Richard McCabe, Lydia West, and Jeremy Irons, who narrates the series.

In addition to the trailer, Myers also revealed cast posters on his Instagram page, where he has been teasing the series with number five-related imagery over the past week.

The release date will come as no surprise — The Pentaverate arrives on Netflix on May 5 — or 05/05.