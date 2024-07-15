‘The rage I had listening to this’: Father ghosted by daughter for good reason leaves her the most offensively condescending voicemail ever

By now we’re used to seeing family dramas playing out online, especially on TikTok. The app just seems to be the place to air out a person’s dirty laundry, be it bad parents, bad children, or family secrets.

In this case, a TikTok user by the name of @unicornslayer33 AKA Amelia, discovered a family secret that had been kept hidden from her for her entire life. Upon learning what her father had been hiding from her, Amelia decided for her own sake to cut contact with him it seems, however, her dad clearly wasn’t going to take this lying down, deciding to leave an incredibly childish, rude, and frustratingly condescending voice mail for her to hear.

The family secret

Amelia explains in the video caption that her father had been keeping the fact that she had two secret sisters hidden from her for her whole life. That’s a pretty big thing to keep from someone, so I think we can all understand why she would need space and time from her father to process such a life-changing bombshell. But something tells me that wasn’t the only reason she ghosted him for three months.

Listening to that voicemail made my blood boil, and it’s not even my dad! Protip to any estranged fathers out there, if you want to rebuild a bridge with your child, do not sense a snarky, condescending voicemail, because you’re going to get yourself blocked faster than you can say “pick up the phone.” The comments were just as disgusted, “This is so cruel for a father to use this tone in a vicious condescending way. I’m so sorry.”

Clearly this guy isn’t going for ‘father of the year award’, the constant sarcastic encouragement and asking her to be a “big girl” and pick up the phone really don’t win him any points and it’s safe to say Amelia was right to mock him with her video and put him on blast for all of TikTok to see. His arrogant attitude and the way he shamelessly puts down his own daughter is almost worse than the fact that he kept two secret daughters hidden from his own family for so long.

The secret daughters

So let’s talk about those secret daughters. A few of the comments claimed that they had seen another daughter talking about the drama, although Amelia claims that this person isn’t related to them.

In fact, Amelia hasn’t shared too much about her ongoing family drama, other than the voicemail with a little bit of context. It would be interesting to see if any updates come from this, or to her what Amelia’s actual sisters think. I’m also curious to know if Amelia did end up speaking with her father, if so, I hope he apologized profusely, but to be honest, he sounds like the type of person that would never admit they did anything wrong in the first place.

