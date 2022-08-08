Gold of hair and ferocious like his uncle Fëanor, the greatest burr under Morgoth’s saddle, Galadriel will be headlining The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when it arrives in September. To hammer that idea home, we’ve just received another character poster that shows the Lady of Galadhrim in graceful Elvish garments, which draws a stark contrast to her usual warrior look in the Amazon series.

Since the narrative of this new adaptation takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have shone the limelight on Galadriel, portrayed in the series by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, as the only character with the will to oppose the resurgent threat of Sauron. So far, we’ve only glimpsed the main lead in her warrior armor, but this new poster reveals that Galadriel is perfectly capable of playing the part of the Noldorin princess when needed.

The caption for the post reads: “Galadriel: Daughter of the Golden House.” This could be in reference to the House of Noldorin, which, despite its tragic history, was the only reason Morgoth, the first Dark Lord, didn’t take over Arda entirely.

The Rings of Power is condensing the 3,000-year history of the Second Age into a viable timeline spanning five television seasons. The forging of the rings of power, the creation of the One Ring, Sauron’s defeat at the hands of Númenóreans, the downfall of Númenor, and the War of the Last Alliance are some of the most major events the show will chronicle, though to what extent and how is something that we’re going to have to wait and find out for ourselves.

The show is currently slated for a Sep. 2 debut on Prime Video.