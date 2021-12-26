The Rock surprises his mom with a new car for Christmas

Christmas day might be over, but several of us still feel that warm fuzzy holiday spirit, and celebrities are no different. While those who celebrate Christmas spent the day yesterday surrounded (in person or virtually) by those they love, many share snapshots of their holidays with their friends and families on social media.

Dwayne, the Rock, Johnson is giving his fans a peek into a meaningful gift he gave to his mother on Christmas. Johnson shared the adorable moment on his Instagram profile, and the sweet surprise is enough to bring tears to your eyes.

In the caption, Johnson shares more information about the surprise, along with the fact that there were tears, smiles, and even pets involved, before sharing an added message of gratitude.

I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.

He went on to share the following sweet sentiment with his mom.

“Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more.”

Johnson’s mother has both a sense of pride and thankfulness written on her face, and it’s clear that she’s proud of her son’s accomplishments and his big heart. You can see Johnson in Jungle Cruise streaming now on Disney Plus and Red Notice on Netflix.