‘The Rookie’ season 6 episode 5 release date and time, confirmed

There are two things network drama lovers can’t get enough of, and that’s police procedurals and Nathan Fillion. Sure enough, ABC’s The Rookie is still going strong even six seasons in, with a seventh run already expected to follow later this year.

Loosely based on the actual midlife career change of LAPD officer William Norcross, The Rookie follows John Nolan (Fillion), a recent divorcee in his mid-forties who moves from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles to become a cop, making him the oldest rookie on the force. Obviously, six seasons in, Nolan isn’t so green anymore so the show has slightly outgrown its original premise and yet viewers haven’t outgrown their obsession with it.

Case in point, The Rookie fans have been missing their fix throughout March as the show took a break after the third episode of season 6 aired on March 5 and the fourth episode didn’t hit ABC until March 26. So it’s understandable if regular viewers are worried that there’s going to be another three-week hiatus until episode 5 arrives. Let’s see what the truth is.

When does The Rookie season 6 episode 5 air on ABC?

Good news, Rookie nation! Following season 6’s fourth episode “Training Day,” coming out on Tuesday, March 26, you won’t have long to wait for the next installment as season 6 episode 5 will follow the next Tuesday.

Titled “The Vow,” the episode promises to be a big one for lovers of John and his wife, Bailey (Jenna Dewan), as it looks like it will see the couple deal with the notion of becoming parents when they take in a toddler in need. As per the synopsis:

“When a toddler is found at the scene of a crime, John and Bailey must decide whether to let the child go to a shelter for the night or care for her themselves. Meanwhile, when someone from his past returns, Tim disappears and leaves Lucy in the dark.”

Don’t miss The Rookie season 6 episode 5 when it premieres on ABC at 9:00 pm ET on April 2.