When does the new season of ‘The Rookie’ come out?

ABC’s favorite crime-fighting squad is back for a blood-pumping, sixth season of The Rookie. With only a few weeks to go before the season premiere, ABC dropped the trailer for season 6 of The Rookie, offering a little peek into what’s to come. Here’s what we know so far, and a little bit of what to expect.

Last season on The Rookie…

The trailer for season 6 hints at the impending drama surrounding John Nolan and Bailey Nune’s shotgun-yet-overdue wedding. We’re also going to be treated to the formidable new gang that has surfaced in LA, posing a grave threat to the LAPD, as well as the safety of the entire city. Meanwhile love, or at least the hope of it, continues to bloom with Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen.

The previous season ended with Luke Moran getting arrested and then killed for the assaults. However, Nolan’s skepticism that Moran was to blame was justified when a new villain (played by Kristian Bruun) emerges from the shadows in the season finale to gloat about fooling the LAPD and implicating Moran. Now, it falls upon the LAPD to uncover the truth about the villain’s identity and dismantle his operation.

Moreover, Aaron Thorsen and Celina Juarez were kidnapped by a group of masked assailants, and Thorsen sustained a gunshot wound to the back. The question of his survival is also one of the integral questions to be answered in the new season. Furthermore, given the series’ track record of unexpected deaths, no character is safe, including Aaron. Additionally, there’s speculation surrounding the potential return of Elijah Stone post-arrest in season 5.

The cast of season 6. Who’s returning?

Lisseth Chavez has secured a promotion to a series regular for the upcoming season, meaning there will now be a significant increase in screen time for Officer Celina Juarez. Other members of the main cast are expected to return, with Nathan Fillion as John Nolan remaining as the central figure. Interestingly, Aaron Thornsen (Tru Valentino) was also spotted in the background of the recent trailer by some very observant fans, so the chances that he survived the attack in season 5 are better than ever.

Finally, there have also been rumored additions to the cast of The Rookie. One of these is Dave Kumar, who appeared very briefly in season 5 as Ghost King. The other potential new addition is Danielle Campbell, who is likely to guest star as a new psychiatrist for the LAPD.

When will The Rookie season 6 air?

The Rookie was renewed for a sixth season well before the season 5 finale aired. It was later confirmed by ABC that the new season will be out on Tuesday, Feb. 20th, at a new timeslot of 9/8c. The show is also made available for streaming on Hulu the day after it airs on ABC. However, this season may only have 10 episodes, the shortest in the show’s history, most likely due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that disrupted filming schedules.