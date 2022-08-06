‘The Sandman’ stans are (hell)blazing with love for Jenna Coleman’s Constantine

The Sandman only premiered on Netflix this Friday, but fans are already demanding a spinoff. While it’s Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless who has his name in the title, the dark fantasy series features numerous other larger-than-life characters who have immediately grabbed audience’s attentions, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death and Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer. Although, at the top of the list is Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine.

Essentially filling the role of the more famous DC Comics hero John Constantine in the plot, Coleman most prominently features in The Sandman‘s third episode as Morpheus teams up with Constantine in order to retrieve his missing pouch of sand. Despite not literally being John, Coleman is so good in the part that fans are blazing with love for this adaptation of the Hellblazer, with Constantine even trending on Twitter in the wake of the show’s release.

Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine is my favorite non-comic depiction of Constantine. She’s perfect – feels so much like Jamie Delano’s iteration. I’d watch an entire Hellblazer Netflix series with her from the same creative team. #TheSandman pic.twitter.com/IhFoCyR3cq — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 6, 2022

Even Matt Ryan loyalists have to admit that Johanna is the most comics-accurate Constantine we’ve ever had.

You all know that I absolutely love Matt Ryan as John Constantine and he will forever be my favorite version of the character but Jenna Coleman is incredible as Johanna and she portrays the most comic accurate version of Constantine that I have ever seen on screen. #TheSandman — Ericka ♡ (@NeonTravesty) August 5, 2022

Fans are willing to do whatever it takes to get a spinoff.

Look, I love what Matt Ryan did with the role on the CW and animated Constantine, but I think I need a Netflix Hellblazer series starring Jenna Coleman now, please and thank you. Am willing to bargain with demons for this. #TheSandman — Bakeman Say: Of course you realize, this means war (@Skot69) August 6, 2022

The calls for a Constantine spinoff just don’t stop.

Really enjoying #TheSandmanNetflix so far, the changes they made to the story make sense for a TV show thats not connected to a larger DC Universe and Jenna Coleman as Constantine is Perfection, I want a show thats just about her pic.twitter.com/zm5JU5BOVy — tim (@Time_Tim_) August 5, 2022

We’ve only just scratched the surface.

I'm 60% biased, but we need to get Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine her own show asap. There's such an interesting character and story behind her that we need to see more of. — Novel (@time_novelist) August 5, 2022

Make it happen, Netflix.

Very much enjoying #TheSandman, a finely judged blend of faithful and adaptation. Just saw part 3 and would happily watch a Johanna Constantine spin off. (Yes yes, I've read Hellblazer). pic.twitter.com/0trh6GEIpY — Iain Clark (@iainjclark) August 5, 2022

That’s our Constantine.

CONSTANTINE pic.twitter.com/pgCdW8xfCA — swirly ☥ STREAM THE SANDMAN ON NETFLIX #TheSandman (@swirlingthings) August 4, 2022

Not to mention, we need to see more of Lady Johanna Constantine, the modern-day character’s ancestor, in future seasons.

Need to see Jenna Coleman as Lady Johanna Constantine in future seasons of #TheSandman pic.twitter.com/f8pzU8kMNo — Oswin Coleman (@Oswin_Coleman) August 5, 2022

The fans aren’t the only ones who are demanding more of Coleman’s Constantine as EP Neil Gaiman has likewise revealed that a Hellblazer show would be his dream Sandman spinoff. You’d have to imagine that Netflix would be open to the idea, too, as it’s always looking for more pitches. Warner Bros. was developing its own Constantine series for HBO Max, but who knows what’s going on over there right now.

Catch the first season of The Sandman on Netflix now.