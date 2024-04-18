The streamers have spoken, and they’d rather watch Power Ranger puppies than Tom Cruise jumping off of cliffs

Nobody would suspect PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie to beat out fierce competition like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning for the number one spot on Paramount Plus, and yet, the kids’ superhero film currently sits atop the list of most-streamed movies this week.

Now, don’t get me wrong, the umpteenth Mission: Impossible film is good, it’s a solid entry in a franchise that’s been going on for nearly three decades. Nobody’s denying that, but let’s be honest, we’ve all seen Tom Cruise do death defying stunts and jump off of stuff in plenty of other movies before. But have you ever seen a movie with a team of colorful superheroes who have their powers stolen by the villain, fight a giant, and it all ends with some exploding meteors? Of course you have, it’s called Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: The Movie, but it’s also the plot of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, (even the names are similar.)

To be fair, the Power Rangers movie has to be one of the all time classics for nineties kids, so seeing as PAW Patrol is essentially a remake, I get why it’s doing so well. That, and the likelihood that there are probably tons of kids and their poor parents who, more than likely, have the movie playing on repeat. Anyways, while Tom Cruise’s movie banks on being a sequel to a film from the nineties, this film actually feels like something that would have been made during that decade, so it instantly wins. You may be inclined to argue, but I’m sure the streaming figures from Flix Patrol will support my argument in this case.

Paw Patrol is unstoppable

via Paw Patrol YouTube/IMDb

The film has been on a monster winning streak since it’s release last year, this isn’t the first time it’s defied expectations and come out on top against some highly acclaimed and highly anticipated movies. During it’s debut in theaters it was actually pretty far ahead of both Saw X and The Creator, two movies that were expected to do pretty well at the box office, so maybe it’s time that we stop underestimating this franchise and admit it’s better than 90% of the stuff Hollywood puts out nowadays.

Although Mission: Impossible did manage to pull in more cash at the box office, making $567.5 million compared to PAW Patrol’s $202.2 million, the Tom Cruise film had a much higher budget so if we’re being technical, it wasn’t as profitable. But all of that hardly matters now as the animated kids film has taken its rightful place at the top of the streaming charts so we know who the real winner is here.

