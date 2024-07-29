‘The struggle is real’: A single moment of confidence is enough to earn one man a lifetime pass to Big Butt Mountain

You would think that life would be easy for those blessed with a big butt, however, it turns out nothing could be further from the truth, people with bubble butts have problems too you know.

Such is the life of TikTok user @Mattnemite who mostly posts jokes and video game related content. However, one of his most viewed videos (with 11.2 million views) talks about a much more serious matter as he is quickly finding out that being cheeked up is actually more of a curse than a blessing.

You have to wonder how he even manages to cope with such a huge burden. Self confidence is great but in this instance it seems to have led to one crucial mistake as he tagged his location as Big Butt Mountain. On a side note, just for those unaware, Big Butt Mountain is a real place, it’s in North Carolina, and no it doesn’t look like a butt, the word comes from butte.

The FYP algorithm is sacred

Anyways, now Mattnemite’s For You Page is ruined with videos of people falling off of the mountain rather than the content he’d rather be seeing. As we all know, the For You Page (FYP) works with an algorithm that decides, based on your input and how you interact with the app, what kind of stuff to show you. Despite it being kind of dystopian, many are proud of the FYPs they have cultivated, if no one understands us, at least TikTok does, and you’ll often see comments of people saying they’ve built their FYP “brick by brick.”

So having your algorithm ruined by jokingly tagging your location as Big Butt Mountain must be pretty frustrating. We can only imagine the pain Mattnemite is going through right now, it could take days to set his FYP back on the right track again, but until then he’s stuck with videos of people falling off of the mountain.

Of course, there is one question that does need answering and many were already asking it down in the comments. One smooth viewer wrote, “I’m a visual learner 👀 I must see.” Others related to Mattnemite’s struggles while others had no clue what he was going on about.

Well anyways, I did some digging and was able to find the video in which he tagged his location as Big Butt Mountain.

The video doesn’t show us anything, although his moustache is looking oh so fine. Regardless, it seems like we’re just going to have to take Mattnemite’s word here that his butt is as big as he says. Hopefully he can find solace in that now that his FYP has forever been changed by his voluptuous behind, personally I can’t relate.

