Best Time To Post On TikTok

TikTok is home to thousands of new clips posted each day from creators all around the world. The app, which is a spiritual successor to Vine, lets users tell their stories in a short video format shared across the site’s algorithm-driven content feed.

If your goal is to make a name for yourself on the platform, you’ll need to increase your reach to get as many eyes on your work as possible. Tags, titles, relevant topics, and hot trends are all popular ways to build a following. But more than anything, the time you post a video to TikTok can make or break your shot at going viral. Upload at the right time, and TikTok’s algorithm may just pick up your video and send it to the masses.

Due to its popularity, any small changes you can make to your TikTok posting schedule may do wonders in ensuring your channel grows at the fastest speed possible. In this article, we’ll break down the best times for you to share your content on TikTok, and how to adapt your upload schedule to your time zone.

When is the best time to post a TikTok?

Image via Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

There have been extensive studies to determine when users should post on TikTok. Now, thanks to the Influencer Marketing Hub, we have a strong idea about the best times for engagement.

Here is the schedule you should work around, according to the company’s research of other 100,000 top-performing posts,. All times are listed based on Eastern Standard Time.

Monday: 6am, 10am, 10pm

6am, 10am, 10pm Tuesday: 2am, 4am, 9am

2am, 4am, 9am Wednesday: 7am, 8am, 11pm

7am, 8am, 11pm Thursday: 9am, 12am, 7pm

9am, 12am, 7pm Friday: 5am, 1pm, 3pm

5am, 1pm, 3pm Saturday: 11am, 7am, 8pm

11am, 7am, 8pm Sunday: 7am, 8am, 4pm

Among these times, Influencer Marketing Hub found these times in particular stand out for the best performance.

Tuesday : 9 am

: 9 am Thursday : 12 am

: 12 am Friday: 5 am

While these times are when the platform gets the most engagement statistically, you may want to tailor your schedule to suit your content. For example, if your audience is mostly based in Australia, you’ll need to drop videos during the key times within that region. The process is the same for each different time zone.

If you aren’t sure where your audience is based, TikTok Pro grants users the ability to see their contents’ analytics. A Pro account is free, so if you’re eager to optimize your content based on time and location, it’s worth getting the extra information.

All of these tips will help you get the most reach for your content. But remember, the most important factor to blowing up on TikTok is having strong, relevant content. Keeping up with trends is just as beneficial to building a fanbase as posting at the right times.