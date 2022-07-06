Actor Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List is now out on Amazon drawing mixed reviews, and while a second season has not been ordered as of this story being filed, production head and executive producer David DiGilio says they are exploring some ideas.

“Yes, fingers crossed. We’re really lucky – Jack is writing at an incredibly fast pace, a novel per year. It’s a little faster than we can make the shows, so he’s maybe too far out. Just take a little break, I’d say. But we’re really lucky, and I’d encourage anybody who loved season one, to go check out True Believer. It’s an incredible read and it’s a great blueprint for season two.”

'The Terminal List' gallery 1 of 10

Click to skip

















Click to zoom

The head honcho on the espionage thriller series makes the comments above in an article published by ComicBook today. The work is Pratt’s first television role since his star-making turn on Parks & Recreation, and is based on a novel by Jack Carr about James Reece. Pratt’s Reece is a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a covert mission and once home he has conflicting memories and questions about his culpability as a conspiracy begins to threaten him and his loved ones. The piece also features Taylor Kitsch and Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Pratt told us in an interview last month the crew made the action very authentic.

“So, from the pre-production, production, and post-production process, we always had people, you know; Navy SEALs, tech advisors, and people who could call bullshit if they if they sense it. So, like, you have a visual effect of a big blood splat, but for example, behind one of the things in opening tunnels sequence, there was all this blood. And Jared [Shaw, co-producer and former SEAL] was on the call, and he’s like; “forgive me for saying, but that’s not what it looks like.’ And the guy’s like, ‘yeah, but you can’t really tell who got hit.’ He goes, ‘okay, have you been there? We can’t tell who got hit.'”

Pratt’s next television project is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney Plus later this year.