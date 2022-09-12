The U.K. delays George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ new rom-com until after the Queen’s funeral

The world is still reeling from the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, 2022. People from around the world are marking the somber occasion by remembering the late Queen’s impressive legacy. The film industry is also showing its respect by postponing the U.K. release date of the new romantic comedy film Ticket To Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

The film was originally set to release in the United Kingdom on Friday September 16. It will now be released on Tuesday, September 20, the day after the Queen’s state funeral. A Universal spokesperson told Deadline: “With the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Universal, Working Title, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and director Ol Parker have all decided to delay the opening of Ticket to Paradise in the UK until after the Queen’s funeral out of respect to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Ticket to Paradise tells the story of a divorced couple, played by Roberts and Clooney, who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married, which they view as a big mistake. Along the way, they might just remember why they fell in love all those years ago. Kaitlyn Dever plays Lily, the daughter of the divorced parents. The cast also features Billie Lourd and Lily Lucas Bravo. The script was co-written by director Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski. The film is set to release in the United States on October 21, 2022.