You simply can’t have successful IPs nowadays without there needing to be spinoff shows and projects accompanying them. Netflix’s The Witcher is no exception to this rule, even if the books by Andrzej Sapkowski barely have enough worldbuilding in them to warrant such expansions into other mediums or stories.

All the same, Netflix has been developing several Witcher projects for a while now. After Nightmare of the Wolf, which was an animated feature revolving around Vesemir, the streaming juggernaut is now gearing up for a prequel miniseries set more than a thousand years before the birth of Geralt, the titular monster-hunter of the series.

The Witcher: Blood Origins will not only depict the creation of the first Witchers, but also get into the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, the cataclysmic event that brought humans into the Continent. This was also the moment when monsters of all shapes and forms entered the world, thus necessitating the need for the Witchers in the first place.

There isn’t much we know about the series at this point, but one of the spinoff’s stars, Nathaniel Curtis, has recently teased fans by hyping up the series in an interview with RadioTimes.

“It’s going to be amazing, that much I can tell you. [Filming was] really, really fun. Everyone’s really lovely. The script is amazing, [the] director is amazing. Wonderful. Just such a beautiful thing to be a part of.”

Blood Origin is also expected to show off the bespoke Elven kingdoms of old, from the time when these creatures dominated the world and ruled supreme over all other beings.

As of now, Netflix hasn’t announced a release window for The Witcher: Blood Origin, but we expect the series to premiere before the main series’ third season, which is currently in production at full sail.