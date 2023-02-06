The world is celebrating Pedro Pascal’s range in the wake of SNL and ‘The Last of Us’

Fans are blown away by actor Pedro Pascal‘s uncanny ability to morph into a wide variety of different characters.

PacalArchive took to Twitter to put his versatility on display with a collage of the Chilean-American actor in still photos from his stint on SNL, including the MarioKart spoof, Mrs. Hernandez, the Fan Cam skit, the Wing Pit ad, Charlie The Amnesiac, and Italian servers.

and that, my friends, is called range pic.twitter.com/nW8vsGWdZW — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) February 5, 2023

In addition to his impressive range, many fans were caught off-guard by The Last of Us star’s comedic chops and found him utterly charming.

JaysonElliot posted a photo of Burt Reynolds and commented on the likeness between the late Smokey And The Bandit star and Pascal.

This is my favorite picture of Pedro Pascal pic.twitter.com/1nULte9FhE — Jayson Elliot (@JaysonElliot) February 5, 2023

DIROJReyes hailed Pascal’s turn on SNL as the most outstanding guest appearance of the season.

Best episode of the season and I actually not afraid to admit I watch SNL https://t.co/IuKzKRqXgD — Orlando 🇩🇴 (@DIROJReyes) February 6, 2023

I need that Mario movie to happen. https://t.co/6pvfkUckA5 — chio (@la_xxio) February 5, 2023

When Pascal twerked with a Clicker in a digital SNL promo, he easily won the internet’s heart. After all, the man is also the star of the TikTok hashtag #PedroPascalDancing.

Before he won the role of Joel in The Last of Us, Pascal had a distinguished acting career. He graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1997. Pascal’s star rose in 2013 when he played Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. He landed the role of DEA agent Javier Peña in Season 3 of the Netflix original TV series Narcos in 2015. He has starred in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus since 2019.

The Last of Us airs on Sundays on HBO Max.