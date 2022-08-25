There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.

An actor’s performance is what the audience is really looking for, they want to feel like they are stepping into another person’s story and you never, for a second, want to remember that this is actually an actor pretending to be another person. It takes a huge amount of skill to get to this level, oftentimes extreme dedication to the craft including training your mind and body to prepare for a role is necessary, though, sometimes an actor fits so perfectly into a role you feel as if they and their character are one and the same.

Film fans are now discussing some of the best performances ever given in a movie, discussing what made the performance to captivating, and debating why it deserves to be known as one of the best in cinematic history.

One user on Reddit started off the debate, suggesting their top four which included, in first place, Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, followed by Heath Ledger’s iconic turn as the Joker, then the master of method, Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln, and Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone.

Many chimed in with their own top picks for best performance.

The wonderful Anthony Hopkins is up there, with many picking out a few of his roles as having been amazing performances. but who can suppress a shudder at the thought of his Hannibal Lecter?

A performance that even Hopkins believes is truly worthy of praise was Kathy Bates in Misery, with other users also chiming in on the actress’s talent.

Michael Keaton has done some phenomenal work over his career, but the Tim Burton horror comedy is what sticks out in people’s minds.

This is when you know an actor is doing a good job, you forget it’s even them.

Of course, all bow down to the king, Daniel Day-Lewis, known for being extremely picky with his roles, and for good reason. He goes full method for each performance, with some pointing out just how extreme that can be.

He was mentioned a lot in the thread.

Seriously, it was a lot.

Marlon Brando is considered one of the greatest actors of the 20th century, and for good reason.

Maria Falconetti’s performance as Joan of Arc was also a popular choice for film buffs, the role is notoriously a tough one and many feel there has never been or will be a better version.

This user listed out a handful of well-known actors who have distinguished themselves through their extraordinary performances.

Of course, this list is subjective but these actors are well known for their talent and for bringing a character to life in such a way that no one could imagine anyone else doing a better job. An actor’s job is not to pretend, it is to become, and these above actors, along with many more mentioned in the thread, have embodied this in the best way possible.