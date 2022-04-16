There’s trouble on the horizon in this new ‘Moon Knight’ promo

This latest promo for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight teases that trouble is on the horizon for the MCU’s newest hero. With episode three having hit streaming this past week, that means we are now officially halfway through the six-part Disney Plus series. Sure enough, things kicked up a notch in Moon Knight‘s last episode as Oscar Isaac’s titular anti-hero lost a key battle to his nemesis, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

And this new teaser for what’s still to come promises that Marc Spector’s problems will only get bigger from here. In keeping with Marvel’s preference for ensuring the promotion for their D+ shows is spoiler-free, the promo — which you can catch above — doesn’t feature any fresh footage, but it does offer a handy recap of some key moments from episode three.

In contrast with the first two installments, episode three switched its focus from Steven Grant to Marc, exploring his personality with more depth in the process. Likewise, it fleshed out Marc’s relationship with his estranged archaeologist wife Layla (May Calamawy) too, who it turns out had no idea about her husband’s Dissociative Identity Disorder. However, she knew all about the fact he’s also the avatar of Egyptian god Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham).

Speaking of, Khonshu has now been imprisoned by the other gods of the Ennead after Harrow manipulated them into thinking he was the rogue god and not Ammit, Harrow’s master. It looks like Marc will have to operate without the bird-headed deity helping him out in episode four. But can he and Layla, not to mention Steven, beat Harrow to Ammit’s tomb and free Khonshu before it’s too late?

With just three episodes left to go of the Marvel miniseries, expect big things to come as Moon Knight continues Wednesday on Disney Plus.