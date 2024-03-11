‘This has to be a prank right???’: Woman is ordered to return car to dealership just one week after buying it

Usually once something is bought and paid for you’d expect the buyer to have the full ownership. But, one TikTok user found herself in a whirlwind of drama after buying a new car only to be asked to bring it back a week later.

Drama on TikTok is better than television sometimes. In a series of videos detailing her ordeal, Brooke explained that a week after purchasing a new Kia Telluride, her husband got a call asking them to bring it back to the dealership. According to whoever her husband spoke to over the phone, the previous owner wanted it back, and so now they were being asked to return it. ‘I’m sorry, but I’ve never heard of that before, I’ve never heard of a dealership calling the new owner of a car and saying, “we have a problem, the previous owner wants her car back.”’

In case you’re new to planet Earth, that’s typically not how purchasing something works, once you’ve paid and signed the necessary paperwork, it’s yours. Regardless, the dealership insisted on the couple bringing the car back, even offering to exchange it for the exact same model, but a little newer. Naturally, the whole thing left Brooke a little confused, ‘I literally thought we were on Impractical Jokers, this has to be a prank right?’

Brooke wasn’t the only one left completely dumbfounded by what was going on. The comments left by others all agreed that something fishy was going on, the prevailing theory was that the dealership had rushed through the sale before all the necessary finance paperwork had gone through for the original owner to trade in her car. TikToker Jolly Good Ginger breaks down exactly what he thinks happened, and it sounds bang on the money. In the meantime, Brooke and her husband agree to return to the dealership to straighten the mess out, commenters also advised the couple to get an attorney before doing so.

However, before they were able to start sorting the whole mess out, the original owner managed to track down Brooke and the car. In a follow-up video, Brooke goes into detail on how the dealership had been involved in fraud, how the original owner was suing them and how they had been lying to her and her husband about the reason for needing the car back.

So the theories were absolutely correct, the dealership had sold the car before settling the outstanding loan, then hoped to fix their mess by trying to lie their way out. The wildest part is that the original owner was able to track Brooke after seeing the original TikTok she made regarding the whole drama.

Since then, Brooke has made a few follow-up posts, revealing that she ultimately gave up the car after deciding it wasn’t worth the headache, nor was it worth being associated with the dealership. That sounds like a good call if you ask me, whilst Brooke may have lost the car, she now has a story with more drama and intrigue than most Oscar-nominated movies.