‘This is just ridiculous’: Lauren Boebert is, like, BIG mad that America is so slow

Lauren Boebert is once again engaging in one of her favorite pastimes and no, it isn’t groping people in theaters, she’s taken to X to show everyone just how small her brain is. This time it’s about the slow vote counting going on in certain states.

The presidential race is over — Republicans have the majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. As of the time of writing, the Republican party has the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House, while Democrats have 212. However, there is still some counting to do — of course it won’t change the majority, but it could reinforce the Democratic party presence in the House of Representatives.

The thought of this seems to be making certain politicians a little antsy. Take Lauren Boebert for example, who took to X to complain about how long the count was taking. It’s been almost two weeks since election day now, but several states have yet to declare the results from every district.

Meanwhile, Lauren Boebert took to X to make her feelings known about the slow count.

There is no excuse for any state to still be counting votes in the year 2024.



This is just ridiculous. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 17, 2024

She really is a Karen, the Karen-est of Karens, the Karen final boss if you will. It feels like at this point all she ever does is complain and let me tell you – it’s exhausting.

Why is the count taking so long?

There are many reasons for the counting to be slow. For example, Maine’s 2nd congressional district has embarked on a recount because Republican Rep. Austin Theriault demanded one after losing to Democrat Jared Golden — and this isn’t the only Congressman district where there could be a recount. In other instances, mail-in ballots have slowed the process somewhat, and in some districts, it’s simply too close to call a decisive winner.

Don’t worry, Lauren, there are plenty of reasonable explanations as to why the counting is taking so long, it being 2024 has nothing to do with the speed at which the counters will count. Boebert’s complaint is kind of ironic though, she’s not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed, the only slow one here is her. Also she definitely looks like someone who would struggle with arithmetic.

Says the person who can’t count past ten with her socks on — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) November 18, 2024

One X user asked a pretty valid question though.

So if the “counting” favored a republican would it be ok? Just asking. — Kay (@LadyLibertyKay) November 17, 2024

Of course, there’s an implication here that something fraudulent is going on. Because whenever Trump supporters don’t get their way, they jump to conspiracy theories about fixed elections and all that crap. In this case it seems many who agreed with Boebert believe that the Democrats are going to steal as many seats as possible with their fraudulent votes.

Yeah, they are distracting with the Trump win and going to sneak the steal while everyone is distracted. The media will be in on it too. — M K (@M1999FL) November 17, 2024

It's insane.. They're clearly cheating — aka (@akafacehots) November 17, 2024

Of course, this is well into tinfoil hat territory now, but that’s Boebert’s forte. If you ever find yourself being convinced by a Trump supporter all you have to do is apply logic for a second and you’ll see their argument falls to pieces.

It takes time to verify all the votes. Had you finished school and take a civics class you would have known that. — Collin Krapp 🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@RealTrollFeeder) November 18, 2024

Of course, the best counter-argument to the idea that Democrats are rigging the results is this simple yet effective retort.

Why not just fix it so Trump would lose dumbass — To❌❌y 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 NYPD (@NyerinOH09) November 17, 2024

In reality, counting votes is a long and laborious task that requires a lot of verification and double checking. You wouldn’t want it to be rushed and called wrong now would you? If anything, this would suggest that these last few seats are actually more reliably tabulated, as they’ve presumably been checked very thoroughly.

