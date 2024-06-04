‘This is such a legendary move’: Melbourne school pleads for a ‘School of Rock’ miracle, and Jack Black delivers

The students at Australia’s Ringwood Secondary College had one assignment: kick some ass. And they nailed it. In a very passionate TikTok video, the participants in the school’s performing arts program attempted to attract the attention of one Jack Black to their production of the School of Rock musical. “This is a message for Jack Black, so if you’re not Jack Black, please keep scrolling,” the play’s two leads affirm, before inviting the actor to attend the rehearsals during his stay in Melbourne in July for Tenacious D’s Spicy Meatball Tour.

The students then took a leaf out of Black’s book and begged on their knees for him to say yes, quoting his advice directly. “Don’t be too proud to beg,” Black reflected in a featurette for the School of Rock DVD all the way back in 2023. The jack-of-all-trades was talking about director Richard Linklater’s suggestion of begging Led Zeppelin to use The Immigrant Song in the film, which resulted in Black filming an epic video where he got a sea of people to plead alongside him. And so Ringwood Secondary College listened.

In the endearing clip, shared to Ringwood SC Production’s TikTok account, the group of talented performers recreates Black’s own persuasive attempt, with Rex Hatfield — who will play the former’s School of Rock character, fake teacher but true rock star Dewey Finn, in the school’s production — prompting his classmates to repeat his words. “Oh, Lord of Rock, Jack Black, please grace us with your mighty love,” the teen says, followed by an air guitar rendition that would make his idol proud.

Just like Jack Black succeeded in getting Led Zepplin to say yes, so did Ringwood. Well, almost.

The 54-year-old didn’t waste any time crafting a reply to his dedicated fans, whose video garnered over six million views in just six days. Not only a day later, Black sent the school a video reacting to their own, saying he “[loved]” that they were doing a School of Rock musical, and that he was “moved” by their call. Sadly, however, his tour commitments will not allow him to visit the class.

I just wanted to remind you that there’s no way you can stop the school of rock.”

You can watch the teacher and students’ reactions to Black’s personal message below.

@ringwoodscproduction Replying to @kaia kingsley Our live reaction on Sunrise! Ticket link in our insta bio – get yours before the legend himself sells us out completely! 🎸🥁🎶 We can’t thank you all enough for your support. Now LET’S GET ROCKIN!!! 🤘🤘🤘🤘 ♬ original sound – Ringwood SC Production

Some netizens were not convinced that this was the end of this story. “If you really know school of rock. He said in the movie he couldn’t make it…. Then SHOWED!!!,” one hopeful commentator pointed out, with another adding “He is still going to pop in and I hope the algorithm brings me back when he does.”

Mostly, though, the comments were filled with love for Jack Black, the students, and the wholesome interaction in general.

Personal message is lovely. His such a nice man”

He is such a genuinely good dude”

y’all got a response and I wish he could make it for yall. I want to see y’all preform so please post some highlights”

The students of Ringwood Secondary College’s Production are hard at work preparing their show which will hit the stage in August. If anything, this moment proves that School of Rock will always be iconic.

