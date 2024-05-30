‘She went into immediate panic mode’: TikTok’s ‘Watch My Boss’ trend has officially reached Gordon Ramsay, and the cast of ‘Bridgerton’

The internet offers a lot of things free of charge. Free amateur therapy, free amateur fashion advice, free medical advice, and the list goes on. But what about free babysitting? Better yet, what about free babysitting for the grown adults in your life?

Recommended Videos

Sure, trusting everything that you see on TikTok is a minefield, but celebrity businesses and employees have found some success in having their audiences keep an eye on their bosses via the internet.

This trend started initially with moms setting up their TikTok cameras and having the internet “watch” their babies for a few moments while they left the room. It has since snowballed to brothers, sisters, boyfriends, and now celebrities, many of whom have very diverse and extremely hilarious reactions to being babysat by TikTok.

The media company The Skimm asked people to keep an eye on Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan while they ran to the bathroom. Nicola, looking lovely as ever, sipped on her coffee and gradually broke out into a raging rendition of “That’s What Friends Are For,” before quieting down and going back to her coffee.

The audience reported back with overwhelming positivity, saying Nicola was nice, polite, and adorable, and even gave them a lovely serenade. All in all, her babysitters found her very well- behaved, and agreed they would watch her again, free of charge.

Some people weren’t so chill with being watched.

@therealjuliebowen My employee did this to me today. Apparently it’s a trend… I’m still confused. @JB SKRUB ♬ original sound – Julie Bowen

Actress Julie Bowen had a reaction much akin to what people imagine her Modern Family character Clare Dunphy would have done. Her employee set the phone in front of her and Julie immediately began yelling in alarm, anxiety, and confusion over why this was happening, what it was, and what exactly she was supposed to be doing with it. She finally calmed down enough to explain the research she was doing about kids using retinol for her teen skincare company, JB Skrub.

Only to get anxious and worked up once again, thanking God when her employee came back and took the phone away.

Her babysitters immediately rattled on her for her use of swear words during their gig, but mostly they couldn’t stop comparing her to their on-screen character. Regardless of her rash behavior, people still said they’d be willing to sit with her again, maybe when she’s a little more calm.

Her profanity and little meltdown turned out to be nothing compared to watching famous chef Gordan Ramsay.

@gordonramsayofficial Apparently this is a trend. I definitely didn’t need it before prepping for service 🔪 ♬ original sound – Gordon Ramsay

Gordon immediately began swearing at his employee, but his focus never waived from the zucchini he was expertly slicing. He gave us that old Gordon Ramsay charm, going on about how his employee has too much time on his hands, and how ridiculous this was. In his anger, Ramsay even nicked his finger with his knife, prompting his employee to quickly take over the babysitting duties.

Babysitters noted that it seemed that Gordon needed a nap since he was very cranky, and he probably shouldn’t have access to dangerous objects. The joke turned out to be on the babysitters after all, eagle-eyed fans noticed that after Gordon cut his finger he stormed off and offered his employee a high five, celebrating his Oscar-worthy performance.

That’s 1 for Gordon, and 0 for his babysitters.

Everyone from Shay Mitchell to the Try Guys to random CEOs across the world has been subjected to internet babysitting, and it’s honestly entertainment at its finest.

Leaving your kid to be watched for free by the internet? Probably a bad idea. But your boss? A viral video in the making.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more