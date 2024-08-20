Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
newlyweds get their love story moment thanks to Taylor Swift fans
Via mateahuhu/TikTok
Category:
News
Celebrities

‘THIS IS Taylor’s legacy’: Newlyweds get the real-life ‘Love Story’ moment of a lifetime thanks to a group of surprise Swifties

Baby just say "yes"!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 07:44 am

You’re a Taylor Swift fan, and you just married the love of your life: what could make this moment even better? The obvious thing would be an opportunity to meet The Tortured Poets Department singer herself, but since that was not possible, the next best thing would be to experience a “Love Story” moment. These newlyweds had their dreams come true with a little help from other Swifties.

Recommended Videos

In a video posted on TikTok by user mateahuhu, the lovebirds can be seen walking down the road, followed by a large group of Swifties. The crowd enthusiastically sings the lyrics to the greatest romance track of our lifetime (many couples use “Love Story” as the perfect moment to celebrate a relationship milestone). And some kind fan even held the bride’s veil so she could dance without worrying about someone standing on it and yanking it from her head.

However, the best part of the video is when the couple gets to express their love by facing each other and singing the lyrics: “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run / You’ll be the prince, and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’”

The groom even gets down on one knee before sharing a sweet kiss with his bride. “Thank you Swifties for that Love Story…” mateahuhu captioned their post. It’s a wholesome moment, and fans are overwhelmed by the sheer awesomeness of the video. What makes this scene even more remarkable is that it appears to have been filmed in Vienna, Austria, where Swift’s Eras Tour concert had to be canceled because of a terror threat.

Taylor Swift fans react to a newlywed couple’s iconic moment

@mateahuhu

Thank you Swifties for that Love Story…🥹🫶🏻 #taylorswift #vienna #swiftie #LoveStory #erastour #loveyou #wien #taylorswiftvienna @Crazy Monkey

♬ Originalton – mateahuhu

The post’s comment section passes the vibe check, and everyone has been incredibly supportive and kind. “Swifties makes the world a better place. and THIS IS Taylor’s legacy that nobody can undo,” a fan shared.

Other reactions include “This is a LEGACY. I’m crying wishing you two a happy life together,” “The way the guy holds your veil to help melts me every time,” and “Prince and princess walking around Vienna.”

Some TikToker users have also taken the time to wish the newlyweds congratulations. “So glad I found your POV! Hope you has the best day,” a comment reads, to which mateahuhu replied, “the day couldn’t have been more beautiful.” Another fan also weighed in, writing, “I’ve been seeing you guys on my fyp all day congratulations !!!!!”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.