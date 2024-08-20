‘THIS IS Taylor’s legacy’: Newlyweds get the real-life ‘Love Story’ moment of a lifetime thanks to a group of surprise Swifties

You’re a Taylor Swift fan, and you just married the love of your life: what could make this moment even better? The obvious thing would be an opportunity to meet The Tortured Poets Department singer herself, but since that was not possible, the next best thing would be to experience a “Love Story” moment. These newlyweds had their dreams come true with a little help from other Swifties.

Recommended Videos

In a video posted on TikTok by user mateahuhu, the lovebirds can be seen walking down the road, followed by a large group of Swifties. The crowd enthusiastically sings the lyrics to the greatest romance track of our lifetime (many couples use “Love Story” as the perfect moment to celebrate a relationship milestone). And some kind fan even held the bride’s veil so she could dance without worrying about someone standing on it and yanking it from her head.

However, the best part of the video is when the couple gets to express their love by facing each other and singing the lyrics: “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run / You’ll be the prince, and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’”

The groom even gets down on one knee before sharing a sweet kiss with his bride. “Thank you Swifties for that Love Story…” mateahuhu captioned their post. It’s a wholesome moment, and fans are overwhelmed by the sheer awesomeness of the video. What makes this scene even more remarkable is that it appears to have been filmed in Vienna, Austria, where Swift’s Eras Tour concert had to be canceled because of a terror threat.

Taylor Swift fans react to a newlywed couple’s iconic moment

The post’s comment section passes the vibe check, and everyone has been incredibly supportive and kind. “Swifties makes the world a better place. and THIS IS Taylor’s legacy that nobody can undo,” a fan shared.

Other reactions include “This is a LEGACY. I’m crying wishing you two a happy life together,” “The way the guy holds your veil to help melts me every time,” and “Prince and princess walking around Vienna.”

Some TikToker users have also taken the time to wish the newlyweds congratulations. “So glad I found your POV! Hope you has the best day,” a comment reads, to which mateahuhu replied, “the day couldn’t have been more beautiful.” Another fan also weighed in, writing, “I’ve been seeing you guys on my fyp all day congratulations !!!!!”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy