‘This makes me want to run through a wall’: Channing Tatum posted a shirtless selfie with Zoe Kravitz and it’s thrown the world into an absolute tizzy

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reported to have been dating since 2021 and are now engaged. During their time together, they tried to keep their coupling as private as possible, so when Tatum shared a glimpse into his relationship (he also happened to be shirtless when he did it), it was met with great excitement from fans and their celebrity friends.

The Magic Mike actor posted a sweet photo on Instagram showing Kravitz asleep in his arms while he looks into the camera, sans shirt. He shared his thoughts in the caption with an emotional message about his admiration and love for his fiancée.

“This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going,” he wrote. “Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

In his caption, he references the 2024 thriller Blink Twice! Channing is the film’s star, playing the role of Slater King, and Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum are credited with writing the script. It was also her directorial debut.

Fans react to Channing Tatum’s message of support

The post’s comment section has been flooded with messages of support for the couple. “Damn! This makes me want to run through a wall in the name of love!” Adam Devine wrote. Hailey Bieber also shared her thoughts, writing, “my faves.”

Other comments include “My heart… it’s giving safe safe space and contentment,” “Catwoman & Gambit is the love story we all needed,” and “It’s this vibe or nothing ladies!!”

Although the reactions have been about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, this is Kravitz’s moment, and she put her heart and soul into bringing the film to life — and it didn’t happen overnight!

“I worked on the script for such a long time — I started writing in 2017, and we shot the movie in 2021,” Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly. In her chat with the publication, she also revealed how her directorial debut came about.

“I feel like that journey of just being so engrossed in the creation process, by the time we were really talking about actually making the film, I could see this world and these characters so clearly in my mind, and I didn’t feel like I would be able to handle trusting somebody else to bring this to life,” the actress shared. “So it felt directing was something I always knew I wanted to do, and this just felt like the most natural progression in terms of just the situation I found myself in.”

Kravitz’s hard work paid off because the film has received rave reviews online.

