‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans hoping Jane becomes Valkyrie’s queen

One of the many developments coming in Thor: Love and Thunder that fans can’t wait to see unfold is the identity of Valkyrie’s queen, with the freshly-installed king of New Asgard seeking a partner to help rule what appears to have become a tourist hot spot if the teaser trailer and various tie-in merchandise is any indication.

Tessa Thompson has been banging the drum for years that it’s one of her first orders of business as a monarch, and plenty of suggestions have been bandied around. Jaimie Alexander’s returning Sif has already put her name forward, although there’s a lot of support behind seeing Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel occupy that spot. While the latter seems more like wishful thinking, the latest production still to drop has gotten people talking.

In the snap, Valkyrie and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster are seen sitting side-by-side and looking very regal, so it didn’t take the internet particularly long to jump on that bandwagon.

Here’s to Jane dumping Thor for a Queen of the Valkyries ! — Forrest Satchell (@EnchantdForrest) May 17, 2022

Plz let Jane Foster be the “Queen” that Valkyrie is looking for. — Ghost (@theghost1776) May 17, 2022

Anyone else feel Jane is Valkyrie's Queen that she found — Tommy Barry (@ANIME4LIFE) May 17, 2022

So Valkyrie's queen is Jane Foster?! — Pedro Goncalves (@BjornIsMagnus) May 16, 2022

absolutely beautiful women. im guessing jane is queen and Valkyrie is king which is amazing — levi 🕸️🕷️ (@beskarspidey) May 16, 2022

WAIT IS JANE VALKYRIES QUEEN???? https://t.co/Fegj3QopUd — p | ❤️+⚡️+🏴‍☠️ (@mcugoldblum) May 16, 2022

Taika Waititi said that Jane’s return was going to be a mindf*ck for Chris Hemsworth’s title hero, and what better way to accomplish that than by having the love of his life return to the fold after a decade-long absence and take the throne of Asgard as the Odinson had always hoped and dreamed, except it’s Valkyrie sitting in the spot that was once deemed his birthright?

That’s entirely speculative, of course, but it would maintain the unpredictability we’re all hoping to experience when Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.