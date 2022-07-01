Three episodes of ‘Marvel Studios Legends’ are set to arrive ahead of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder is right around the corner but ahead of its launch Marvel looks to be giving Disney Plus subscribers a better look at three of its featured characters.

According to a post from Disney Plus Germany, the streaming service will receive three new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends on July 1. Reports claim that these episodes will feature characters from Thor: Love and Thunder.

It isn’t yet clear what characters will be highlighted in these upcoming additions to Marvel Studios Legends, however, it would seem likely that it will include frontrunners such as Thor, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster — The Mighty Thor.

Like previous episodes, these upcoming additions will provide fans further insight into these characters ahead of their appearances on-screen during the upcoming Thor sequel.

MCU fans will be familiar with this series as it has previously highlighted upcoming Marvel releases. In the days prior to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving fans got three episodes featuring Doctor Strange, Wong, and Scarlet Witch to catch them up on the characters.

Each of these episodes was short and sweet ranging between six and 11 minutes. If you aren’t familiar with specific characters, this is a great way to get on the same page quickly.

It would seem likely that Disney Plus will continue to host this kind of content going forward ahead of Marvel releases. You can check out the previous additions to this collection on the streaming platform right now.

Fans won’t have long to wait before they can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in its entirety, the MCU film will arrive in theaters on July 8.